IMPACT Wrestling's Pehlwani Patakha host Paul Virk recently shared his wrestling goals and declared his intentions to compete in the company. He added that he wants to face Bhupinder Gujjar.

Virk has been making his name in the pro wrestling industry as an independent wrestler. He graduated from The Academy: School of Professional Wrestling and has been involved with MAW and Showtime.

The youngster stated that he would like to face the impressive 27-year-old Bhupinder Gujjar on his debut. Gujjar, who made his return to the promotion earlier this year, has been involved in several high-profile matches and had briefly garnered an unbeaten streak.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Virk was asked who he wanted to face in IMPACT. He named Gujjar and heaped praise on the latter.

"Ah! Bhupinder [Gujjar] definitely. That would be like a full circle. I came to IMPACT (Wrestling) because of him and I get to wrestle him," Paul Virk said. [13:50 - 14:00]

Virk also spoke about their chemistry together on the show and how they bonded off-camera.

"I think the chemistry is not [just] in front of the camera but like outside, like the first conversation that I had with him, we clicked right away. He had to pick a host and the fact that he chose me when he could've chosen anyone else, we clicked right away. Like I remember our first conversation on the phone, the chemistry was there, and we didn't even have to be on camera. After the first show, we were like we have something here. He's kind of like my big brother. I wrestle outside of IMPACT myself so anytime I need advice, I go to him." [12:15 - 13:07]

You can check out the complete interview below:

Paul Virk commented on the possibility of IMPACT Wrestling coming to India

The 25-year-old also addressed the possibility of Pehlwani Patakha being the foundation for IMPACT Wrestling returning to India for a live show.

Paul Virk stated that it was something he was also trying to push.

"Definitely. That's something I'm also trying to push. Since I'm new, I don't want to force things but I'm really trying to, not only with this show, one of the things that I talked to Scott [D'Amore] about is, what if we had our own YouTube channel, IMPACT India [...] Something like that and then doing a live show back home [India], definitely, there's an audience for it. You know, people will eat it. I think it's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when," Paul Virk said. [05:05 - 05:51]

Back in June 2017, IMPACT Wrestling held a few tapings in India featuring the likes of then IMPACT World Champion Bobby Lashley and more. The event was well received by the Indian audience, and it'll be exciting to see if and when IMPACT Wrestling returns to India.

