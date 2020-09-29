Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes no longer with IMPACT Wrestling

Wrestling legend Rob Van Dam and his girlfriend, Katie Forbes, have left IMPACT Wrestling.

Mike Johnson of PW Insider first reported the breaking news. It was then confirmed by The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer.

A former ECW Television Champion, WWE Heavyweight Champion and much-loved hardcore wrestling hero, Van Dam returned to IMPACT Wrestling in 2019 and made an immediate impact (no pun intended) when he partnered with former ECW legend, Sabu. The former ECW World Tag Team Champions would defeat The Lucha Bros in their emphatic debut.

Before then, Van Dam had been active around the independent scene since leaving WWE in 2014. During this time he appeared for companies such as Tommy Dreamer's House of Hardcore, ICW and NWA.

RVD had previously wrestled for IMPACT way back in 2010 under its former name TNA where he would become TNA World Heavyweight Champion and TNA X-Division Champion.

Katie Forbes would also join the company in 2019 and would accompany RVD to the ring. The couple would become an instant talking point for their overtly sexual conduct before, during and after his matches. Her constant interfering, twerking and hip attacks would become the bane of all of her boyfriend's opponents.

One such opponent was former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion, Sami Callahan. During their feud, RVD and Forbes were working for the company without contracts and appearing under short-term agreements.

Rob Van Dam and Katie Forbes' final IMPACT appearance

Advertisement

The last time we saw the controversial and vivacious couple on IMPACT programming was on last week's episode of IMPACT on AXS when Sami Callahan would finally get his hands on Forbes and give her a brutal piledriver. This would marked their final appearance for the company.

The former "Mr Monday Night" made a shocking and surprise appearance at the WWE RAW Reunion show on July, 22, 2019. He stopped Sami Zayn from leaving his match with Rey Mysterio, along with The Hurricane and Sgt Slaughter.

There are rumors that both talents could be on their way back to WWE at some point in the future and the door is also open for an IMPACT return.