Sami Callihan responds to Beth Phoenix after she tags him instead of Sami Zayn

Sami Callihan recently tweeted his response when Beth Phoenix wrongly tagged him in a Twitter post directed toward Sami Zayn. Beth Phoenix had intended to put out a tweet to point out the similarity between Zayn's wardrobe and what she had worn earlier.

Though she shared the right images, Phoenix mistakenly tagged Sami Callihan in the post instead of Sami Zayn. Callihan was quick to notice this error and responded in his trademark in-character style.

Beth Phoenix was quick to delete the tweet, as many fans, in addition to Sami Callihan, pointed out the former WWE Women's Champion's blunder. As of this writing, Phoenix hasn't responded to Callihan's tweet.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owen's rivalry on SmackDown intensified on Friday, as controversial elebrity Logan Paul also made his presence felt. It has been confirmed that Paul will be appearing at WrestleMania 37 as Sami Zayn's guest.

Sami Callihan has been an IMPACT Wrestling mainstay for several years

Sami Callihan in IMPACT Wrestling

Sami Callihan is inarguably one of IMPACT Wrestling's biggest stars. He has performed in the main event of several pay-per-views for the promotion, and he is a former world champion.

His stable, Ohio Versus Everything was one of the most dominant factions in pro wrestling until its dissolution in 2020. Plus, his rivalries with Eddie Edwards and Tessa Blanchard gave the fans some of the most brutal matches in the company's history.

His feud with Blanchard was particularly vital in bringing intergender wrestling to prominence in the mainstream wrestling world.

Over the last month in IMPACT Wrestling, Sami Callihan had been involved in a feud with the recently-returned Trey Miguel. Now, he's attempting to become a mentor figure to Miguel.

