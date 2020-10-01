The Motor City Machine Guns' Bound For Glory title defense set

IMPACT Wrestling have taken to Twitter to confirm the Bound For Glory 2020 World Tag Team Championships match. The Motor City Machine Guns will defend their titles against The Good Brothers, The North, and Ace Austin & Madman Fulton at the pay-per-view event on October 24th.

BREAKING: The Motor City Machine Guns will defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles against The Good Brothers, The North and Ace Austin and Madman Fulton on October 24th at Bound For Glory! #BFG2020



Following their surprise return at Slammiversary 2020 after having been away for almost eight years, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley quickly found their way to the top of the IMPACT tag-team division. Soon after the event, they defeated The North to become IMPACT tag team champions for the second time.

The Motor City Machine Guns' reign as tag team champions

Back in the early 2000s, The Motor City Machine Guns became immensely popular as a tag-team in the pro-wrestling world for their high-risk, acrobatic maneuvers and daredevil stunts inside the squared circle.

The team of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin had notable feuds with teams such as Team 3D, The Steiner Brothers, Lethal Consequences and Beer Money Inc., to name a few.

They became IMPACT World Tag Team Champions for the first time at Victory Road in 2010 by defeating Beer Money, Inc. The team then left IMPACT in 2012 and had a brief stint in Ring of Honor, where they also tasted tag team gold. However, in 2018, Shelley decided to retire from pro-wrestling, which ultimately disbanded the team.

The Motor City Machine Guns surprise return at Slammiversary 2020

The Motor City Machine Guns were reformed as a tag-team and returned to IMPACT on July 18th, 2020 at Slammiversary to answer the open-challenge laid out by The Rascalz.

They defeated The Rascalz and on the following episode of IMPACT Wrestling, beat The North to become the Impact World Tag Team Champions after nearly a decade. They also ended The North's record-setting 383 day reign as champions.

Now, Sabin and Shelley face the momentous task of defending their tag team championships against three other teams. It goes without saying that the odds are against The Motor City Machine Guns because in such a match, the champion doesn't necessarily have to be pinned.

Whether or not The Motor City Machine Guns can walk out of Bound For Glory as champions will be revealed on October 24th.