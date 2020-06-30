Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson sign with IMPACT Wrestling [Exclusive]

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are IMPACT Wrestling-bound!

The deal allows both men to work for NJPW too, when travel restrictions permit.

Gallows and Anderson are IMPACT-bound

Earlier today, I exclusively reported how Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson signing with IMPACT Wrestling was "pretty much" a done deal. Well, in an update to that situation, I can now confirm that the deal has been done and the former WWE Tag Team Champions are IMPACT-bound.

Over the weekend, Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin revealed how IMPACT Wrestling had been "heavily pursuing" Gallows and Anderson, offering them "incredibly strong deals" which would allow the pair to work in NJPW when it's possible for the pair to do so. Sportskeeda can confirm that the pair have signed with IMPACT Wrestling and will be able to work with NJPW as part of that contract.

Well, it has now been revealed to Sportskeeda that a deal was reportedly signed several days ago, and both Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson are IMPACT-bound in July.

I've been told Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to IMPACT Wrestling IS a done deal.



The pair will debut in July, either at Slammiversary or shortly after, in line with the terms of their WWE non-compete clause.



The deal allows the former WWE Tag Team Champions to work with NJPW. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 30, 2020

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson sign with IMPACT Wrestling

Sources confirmed to myself earlier how "upcoming shows" had already been filmed regarding “TalkNShopAMania” - Gallows and Anderson's video podcast - as a side promotion, with footage also being recorded for IMPACT Plus. Both shows are scheduled to air in July.

The report over the weekend, which came from @ryansatin, also revealed how “TalkNShopAMania” - Gallows and Anderson's video podcast - may start off as a side promotion, which is something I've also been told content has been recorded for. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 29, 2020

A done deal

So, when might we see Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson debut in IMPACT Wrestling? Well, it's no secret that, as well as the other WWE talent released at the same time, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's WWE non-compete clauses end mid-July - meaning they cannot compete elsewhere before them.

Advertisement

IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary is scheduled to take place live on PPV on Saturday, July 18th. Teaser videos for the event have confirmed the arrival of a former World Champion and teased recently released talent from WWE appearing, using footage of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, among others.

Sportskeeda can confirm that the former members of the Bullet Club will debut either on or immediately after that date for IMPACT Wrestling.