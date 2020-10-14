The North reveals the origin and success of their tag team

Former IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions Ethan Page and Josh Alexander, collectively known as The North, have been a vital part of the growth in IMPACT's tag team division. Despite no longer being champions of the tag team division, The North continues to dominate the scene along with other top duos, including Motor City Machine Guns and the newly signed Good Brothers.

While speaking with Michael Morales Torres from Lucha Libre Online in a recent interview, The North was asked about the roots of their tag team and who came up with the idea of it.

The North on the idea of the tag team and why it is a success

During the interview, Josh Alexader and Ethan Page discussed the initial concept of The North, with the former claiming that it was Page who came up with the birth of the tag team.

“Oh, I was gonna hand it right up to Julian (Ethan Page) because he was really the person that birth the tag team of The North”.- said Josh Alexander.

Speaking on the same topic, Ethan Page noted that he didn't really come up with the idea of The North, but he instead "purchased" Josh Alexander as a tag team partner with a sales pitch of a lifetime. Page felt that he and Alexander were the two best wrestlers in the world and that was the fastest way for them to get to the top.

“I don't want to say birth. I want to say I purchased Josh Alexander as a tag team partner with a with a sales pitch of a lifetime. Essentially telling him that we are two of the best wrestlers in the world and the fastest way for us to get to the top of the list of these best wrestlers in the world. What's the number Tag Team. There were 50 plus wrestlers that had big names and they were the best in the independents and there may be two or three tag teams that were traveling the world that were the best and it just made so much sense. Like put our talents together and travel the road together."- Ethan Page stated.

Additionally, Page also recalled the work he and Alexander used to put him to help them grow as a tag team. But eventually, it was Page, who made it a hundred percent sales pitch.

"We live only an hour apart. So we did those crazy drives or flights or whatever together as a team. And now we are where we are. So it's pretty crazy. But that was me. It was a it hundred percent sales pitch. Knowing Josh's talents would help my career. We created a tag team. And yeah, I think it worked out great”.- Ethan Page concluded.