Top IMPACT Wrestling star responds to Chelsea Green and Mojo Rawley's WWE release 

IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona has shared his reaction to his fiancee Chelsea Green and former tag team partner Mojo Rawley's WWE release. Earlier today, WWE released several performers as part of budget cuts stemming from the ongoing health crisis.

While Green's release announcement was made along with other stars like Samoa Joe, Mickie James, and Peyton Royce, the news of Rawley being cut from WWE was made a few hours later.

Matt Cardona put out a tweet that conveyed his unhappiness over his fiancee and former tag team partner's sudden departure from the company.

"First my fiancée...then my Hype Bro," said Matt Cardona in his tweet.

First my fiancée...then my Hype Bro. pic.twitter.com/1edzgHNRM1 — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) April 15, 2021

The IMPACT Wrestling star was himself released on the same date last year as part of the budget cuts undertaken by WWE. Soon after leaving Vince McMahon's company, Cardona made a few appearances for AEW before finding new a home in IMPACT Wrestling.

Matt Cardona, fka Zack Ryder, formed The Hype Bros with Mojo Rawley back in 2015 and the team was popular amongst the fans.

They broke up in November 2017 when Rawley turned on Cardona after a match against the Bludgeon Brothers.

There's a possibility of Chelsea Green landing up in IMPACT Wrestling due to her past association with the promotion.

With her fiancee also working in the same company, it might prove to be the ideal destination for the former Smackdown Superstar.

Matt Cardona will face Brian Myers at IMPACT Wrestling: Rebellion

Matt Cardona is all set to square off against his former WWE tag team partner Brian Myers at IMPACT Wrestling: Rebellion. The PPV will happen on April 25th.

The duo had won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35, but they haven't been on good terms in IMPACT Wrestling.

What do you think about Chelsea Green and Mojo Rawley's WWE release? Do you think they should make their way to IMPACT Wrestling? Sound off the comments section below.