Mojo Rawley released by WWE

Former Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royale winner Mojo Rawley is now the latest in WWE's wave of performer releases today. The company announced the new via Twitter just a few moments ago.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Mojo Rawley.



We wish him the best in all of his future endeavors.https://t.co/q0SnBSLBrY pic.twitter.com/I1SYPPY9Zc — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

Mojo Rawley came to WWE through the NFL

Before entering the pro wrestling business, Rawley (real name Dean Muthadi) played for both the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals in the National Football League. He signed a contract with WWE in 2012, joining the NXT brand. In 2016, he would be called up to the main roster as part of that year's WWE draft. During that time, he formed a team with another former WWE star Zack Ryder, calling themselves the Hype Bros. It was just a year later that he won the aforementioned WrestleMania battle royale with his close friend, NFL superstar Rob Gronkoski.

In fact, Mojo Rawley was an integral part in Gronkowski's involvement in WrestleMania 36. Rawley would be the one to introduce his friend for his WWE television debut, as well as lose the WWE 24/7 Championship to him at that same event.

At the moment, Mojo Rawley has yet to make a statement regarding his release or his immediate future.