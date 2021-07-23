Top IMPACT Wrestling star wants to see John Morrison as WWE Champion

IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Bey recently expressed his desire to see John Morrison become the WWE Champion.

John Morrison has made a career out of showcasing his charisma and high-flying abilities in the ring. But it is surprising to learn that he hasn't won the most prestigious WWE Championship in his entire career. Although he has held every other world title in promotions like IMPACT Wrestling, AAA, and ECW, to name a few, it's a crying shame that WWE never treated him as a main-event player. Morrison recently slipped away from another WWE title opportunity as he failed to win the Money in the Bank ladder match, which took place last Sunday.

Random tweet. I am glad John Morrison went back to WWE to lose to everybody after having a great body of work in Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling what a shame the Man is a true Professional and deserves better treatment than what he is getting from his current Employer!!! pic.twitter.com/3S63DQDAhC — gary with a G says Josh Alexander is a Beast (@RulesImpact) July 18, 2020

His booking has been questionable ever since he made his return to WWE a few years ago. Fans have been very outraged on social media over his position in the company.

IMPACT Wrestling star Chris Bey has also acknowledged the same. Taking to Twitter earlier today, Bey stated that he wishes to see John Morrison win the WWE Championship with the company:

"I just wanna see John Morrison win the WWE Title," Chris Bey said.

I just wanna see John Morrison win the WWE Title — Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) July 22, 2021

Judging by the comments on his post, people have agreed to the IMPACT Wrestling star's claim.

Karrion Kross, F.K.A. Killer Kross in IMPACT Wrestling, hilariously reacted to Chris Bey's claim about John Morrison:

The tweet could be a reminder to fans about Kross' feud with John Morrison for the IMPACT World Championship back in the day.

What's next for John Morrison in WWE?

John Morrison is currently allied with Miz. The duo have displayed a great dynamic, given the history they have had over the years. Meanwhile, Miz captured the WWE World Championship after cashing his Money in the Bank contract earlier this year, hoping to give Morrison a deserving opportunity. However, Miz soon lost the title to Bobby Lashley.

With Miz currently out with an injury, one would like to see John Morrison embark on a solo run moving forward. With fans back in attendance, the company shouldn't waste time booking their fan-favorite stars. Giving him a mid-card title is also an option.

Do you think the company should push John Morrison to become the WWE Champion? Sound off in the comment section below.

Edited by Vedant Jain