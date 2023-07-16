Trinity comments on the IMPACT Wrestling locker room (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling star Trinity recently shared her thoughts on the atmosphere in the locker room.

Trinity made her debut in the promotion in May earlier this year. She immediately shot up to prominence by garnering wins over Gisele Shaw, Savannah Evans, and KiLynn King. She is set to challenge Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts World Championship at Slammiversary on July 15.

During the Slammiversary Press Pass, Trinity spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Arunava Ghoshal and shared her experience in the IMPACT Wrestling locker room.

"It's very refreshing, very competitive, and I love that. Each woman in that locker room makes me want to become a better wrestler, become a better talent and, push myself to my limits, and I know I'm going to do that every time I step in the ring with them," Trinity said.

She also commented on her feelings ahead of joining the promotion and how it eventually turned out to be.

"Every locker room is different and being a SmackDown girl for so many years, I definitely wasn't sure of what type of locker room I was gonna be walking into. I love my old locker room, and I love my sisters, so being in a good locker room, a strong locker room, a solid locker room is very important to me and I definitely have that in IMPACT [Wrestling]. I feel that I naturally fit right in there which I wasn't sure if I was or wasn't going to, just being so new to the team and the roster but it works and I'm happy there. I think it's going to be a great environment for me to grow in."

Will Trinity dethrone Deonna Purrazzo at IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary?

Trinity had a phenomenal start to her IMPACT Wrestling career, scoring wins over some of the top talents in the company and staying undefeated in the process.

However, she is set to face her toughest challenge yet, in the form of the Knockouts World Champion, Deonna Purrazzo, at Slammiversary on July 15.

The Virtuosa is no stranger to breaking undefeated streaks as on the latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling, she retained her title and conquered Jody Threat's streak by making her tap out. It will be interesting to see if Purrazzo retains her title or if Trinity continues her unbeaten run at Slammiversary!

