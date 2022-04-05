Undefeated star says that Brock Lesnar is his inspiration (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling star Bhupinder Gujjar recently spoke about former multi-time WWE and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Gujjar made his triumphant return to IMPACT Wrestling in February earlier this year and has been on an unbeaten run, defeating the likes of John Skyler, Aiden Prince, and Larry D.

In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gujjar revealed that The Beast Incarnate was one of his biggest inspirations.

"I wanna take Brock Lesnar's name because of the way he presents himself in the ring, the character he plays, it's like, you know, unbeatable, right?! He has his own aura. People want to watch him, people want to see more and more of him whenever he comes out. So I wanted to be like him. I wanted to learn from some of his stuff, some I just wanted to add to my own stuff," Bhupinder Gujjar said. (05:12 - 05:43)

Gujjar elaborated further on his in-ring style, stating that he wanted to be a technical wrestler and wished to be the best in the world.

"As an Indian wrestler, I just don't want to be just a big guy who is just picking and throwing people around. I wanted to be a technical guy who can wrestle very well and I am trying to be the best wrestler from India, the best wrestler in the world. So I am learning from everyone and molding it into my own." (05:44 - 06:08)

Brock Lesnar was absent from RAW after WrestleMania 38

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns were involved in a hard-hitting affair in the main event of WrestleMania 38. The Tribal Chief was able to put away The Beast Incarnate to unify the WWE and Universal Championship.

On the RAW after WrestleMania, Lesnar was absent from the show while Reigns showed up. However, The Tribal Chief did not clarify who his next opponent would be. Only time will tell if Lesnar gets an opportunity at the title or if a new challenger emerges to battle The Head of the Table.

