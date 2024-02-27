Vince Russo on Scott D'Amore's exit from TNA Wrestling (Exclusive)

Scott D'Amore's ouster from TNA Wrestling in early February shocked everyone, as it followed one of the most successful weekends the company has had in years.

D'Amore had been with the company for nearly two decades, having held many roles within TNA, IMPACT, and GFW. Anthem Sports & Entertainment purchased the company in 2017, naming D'Amore as Head of Creative and Executive Vice President. He was promoted to the role of President in March 2023.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, WWE veteran Vince Russo cited his own experience of working in different companies to explain how D'Amore's exit shouldn't be a surprise:

"EC3 can back me on this 'cause it's happened to me, and it's happened to him. Every day in professional wrestling can be your last day... All it takes is one new person coming in, and you could have been there for 5, 10, 15 years - it doesn't matter. Everybody has their run, but that run always comes to an end... That is the business you're getting into. That's the nature of the beast!" (2:10 onwards)

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 also added to Russo's remarks, saying that you could either look at it as a negative or a positive:

"Gears in the machine, man. Truly. In one retrospect, you can look at the industry like... a cutthroat environment. On the second hand, too, if you have gratitude, you should be grateful for every day you get to have in this business and making a living for it." (2:51 onwards)

Bill Apter has since revealed his thoughts on the matter and provided an update on Scott D'Amore and his family following the termination.

Backstage reaction to TNA Wrestling firing Scott D'Amore

The firing of Scott D'Amore truly took everyone backstage at TNA Wrestling by surprise. Names such as WWE Superstar Naomi, veterans Frankie Kazarian and Josh Alexander, Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace, TNA alumni David Penzer, and many more reacted to the news soon after it was made public.

Their words only serve as a testament to the great work that Scott D'Amore put in behind the scenes at TNA Wrestling for his entire tenure there. Anthem Sports & Entertainment has since named Anthony Cicione as President.

What did you make of Scott D'Amore's exit from TNA Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below!

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

Jake Roberts explains why Sting is the most fortunate man on the planet: