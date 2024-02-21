TNA statement about Scott D'Amore was "brutal" and "too harsh," says legendary reporter (Exclusive)

Bill Apter believes TNA Wrestling's recent statement about Scott D'Amore could have been more tasteful.

On February 7, TNA's parent company Anthem Sports & Entertainment announced the termination of D'Amore's contract. Anthony Cicione, an Anthem executive for the last 16 years, has been brought in as his replacement.

Apter discussed TNA's behind-the-scenes change on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis and Teddy Long. Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor took exception to the way TNA handled D'Amore's departure:

"First of all, I really was annoyed that they said he was fired [terminated]," Apter said. "The company did not have to be that brutal in their press release (…) I still think it was too harsh. They could have said they've parted ways with him, they've let him go. I spoke to him the day after. He said he and his family were okay." [0:45 – 1:20]

Bill Apter reacts to Scott D'Amore speculation

The news of Scott D'Amore's exit upset many TNA wrestlers, with several talents taking to social media to praise the promotion's departing President.

Bill Apter added that he has only heard good things about D'Amore from people he worked with:

"What's come out in reports is that he wanted to purchase the company, and they didn't want him to, and I think some of the wrestlers backstage were saying that the company can't exist without his direction. I know Scott D'Amore really, really, really well, and he's always been a solid, good, yes sir, no sir. He's been a great guy, so there can't be anything evil out of this whole thing." [1:20 – 1:53]

Apter also mentioned that the hiring of Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, might have caused problems for D'Amore:

"There was some comments that because of him bringing in Dolph Ziggler, and some of the other talent, that he was overspending on the budget. That might be the reason why, once that happens, we'll find another way to do this at a lower budget cost." [2:58 – 3:17]

In the same episode, Apter offered his opinion on what might happen in the WrestleMania XL main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

