Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns could end with an unexpected twist, Hall of Famer predicts (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame reporter Bill Apter recently gave his thoughts on what might happen between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL on April 6-7.

Rhodes chose to face Reigns in the WrestleMania main event for the second consecutive year after becoming the fourth man to win back-to-back Royal Rumbles. The Rock is expected to get involved in the match after slapping Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event, turning heel in the process.

Apter discussed the much-anticipated bout alongside Mac Davis and Teddy Long on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show. Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor predicted that The Rock could officiate the match, leading to interference from Seth Rollins:

"I think he's [The Rock] gonna wind up, because of his position on the board of directors, as the referee between Cody and Roman Reigns, and he's gonna try and screw Cody, and Seth Rollins is gonna make the save and Cody's gonna pin Roman," Apter said. "And then Roman and The Rock get into it with each other, possibly. That's where I think it's gonna go." [4:54 – 5:17]

In the video above, the panel speculated whether the timing of The Rock's heel turn may have something to do with the Vince McMahon allegations.

Teddy Long on the future of Roman Reigns' Bloodline

Since 2020, Roman Reigns has been the most dominant superstar in WWE. His Bloodline faction currently consists of Jimmy Uso, The Rock, Solo Sikoa, and special counsel Paul Heyman.

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long thinks The Bloodline will continue to wreak havoc after WrestleMania XL:

"I see The Bloodline being like an insurrection, completely taking over, just wiping out everybody, and that's the way it should be. That's what we need right now. It's real, that's what I'm saying." [5:38 – 5:52]

The Wrestling Time Machine host Mac Davis went on to compare the group to legendary WCW stable the nWo:

"I think we're heading to another one of those type of situations [like the nWo]. Between Rock and Triple H on the microphone, with promos and everything else, kinda bantering back and forth, it means The Rock doesn't have to do anything but just appear on camera, just like Triple H, and you also give a lighter schedule to someone like Roman Reigns, who obviously has been getting that for the last year or two. I think it solves a lot of problems, and I think it's gonna become something that's gonna be must-see TV. I really do." [5:56 – 6:22]

The Bloodline had another successful night on the February 19 episode of RAW. Solo Sikoa helped Drew McIntyre defeat Cody Rhodes, while Jimmy Uso cost Jey Uso a victory over Gunther.

