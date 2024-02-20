We got some great moments tonight on WWE RAW with The Bloodline interfering in two matches as well as the return of a three-time champ.

Drew McIntyre def. Cody Rhodes

Raquel Rodriguez won the Battle Royal

Judgment Day def. DIY, The Miz & R-Truth

Chad Gable def. Ivar

Gunther def. Jey Uso to retain the Intercontinental Championship

WWE RAW Results (February 19, 2024): Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes

RAW kicked off with a match between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre, and the latter got an early takedown before hitting Cody with a headbutt. Rhodes came back with a dragon screw before trying for the Figure-Four Leglock.

The hold was reversed, and Cody got out of it before coming back with the bionic elbow. Drew got a Futureshock DDT for a near fall before Cody hit the pedigree and a big superplex.

Cody got a top rope Cody Cutter, but Jimmy Uso showed up and attacked The American Nightmare. Solo Sikoa was out as well and hit the Samoan Spike on Cody from the apron before Drew got the Claymore for the win.

Result: Drew McIntyre def. Cody Rhodes

Grade: B

Cody was recovering backstage when Seth Rollins showed up and shook his head before walking off.

Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifier Battle Royal on WWE RAW

Raquel Rodriguez made her return after months as we headed for the women's battle royal. Maxxine Dupri was the first to be eliminated before Valhalla was tossed over the top by Rodriguez. Xia Li was eliminated next, followed by Isla Dawn.

Natalya eliminated Tegan Nox before B-Fab was eliminated as well. Zelina Vega was sent over the top, followed by Elektra Lopez, before the two started a brawl at ringside. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell were the next to be eliminated, followed by Katana Chance and Alba Fyre.

Natalya was eliminated by Ivy Nile before Shayna Baszler and Stark eliminated Nile. Four finalists were left in the ring, and Baszler and Stark took out Michin, leaving only the duo and Raquel. Baszler and Stark went after Raquel but Rodriguez eliminated Shayna before taking Zoey out as well with a kick.

Chelsea Green showed up out of nowhere and tried to take Raquel out from behind, but Rodriguez eliminated her as well and picked up the win.

Result: Raquel Rodriguez won the Battle Royal on RAW

Grade: B+

Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax were in a backstage interview, and the two threatened each other before the Women's World Champ stormed off.

Judgment Day vs. DIY, The Miz & R-Truth on WWE RAW

The Miz and JD McDonagh kicked off the match, and we headed for an all-out brawl early on before Judgment Day was sent outside. Back after a break, Judgment Day isolated Johnny Gargano while the crowd cheered for R-Truth.

Truth came in off the tag and got some big moves before Damian Priest blocked the Attitude Adjustment. Tommaso Ciampa came in and hit the Willow's Bell on Finn Balor before taking Dominik Mysterio out at ringside.

Damian and Truth came back in, and the latter dodged the South of Heaven before trying for the AA again. Damian blocked the move and hit the South of Heaven before getting the pin.

Result: Judgment Day def. DIY, The Miz & R-Truth on RAW

Grade: B

Becky Lynch was out next and said that she was sick of Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day. Becky added that she was at her best right now, but the other competitors in the Elimination Chamber were at their best as well.

Liv Morgan interrupted Becky and said that she was the last person to beat Rhea, and that she deserved to go to WrestleMania before they were joined by Raquel and then Naomi.

Tiffany Stratton joined them, as well as Bianca Belair, before a brawl broke out. Nia Jax showed up and destroyed all six Elimination Chamber competitors before hitting Becky with a leg drop in the ring.

Sami Zayn was in an interview earlier and said that he didn't want to continue the pointless feud with Drew McIntyre and wanted to focus on being a competitor instead.

Shinsuke Nakamura showed up in a video promo and challenged Sami before we headed for the following match.

Chad Gable vs. Ivar on WWE RAW

Ivar was sent outside, and Chad Gable got a diving forearm before Ivar dropped him on the barricades. Back in the ring, Gable took some big hits, and Ivar hit a top rope senton for a near fall.

Ivar headed up once more but missed the Doomsault before Gable got up and hit a German Suplex and a moonsault of his own. Ivar managed to kick out, but Gable locked in the Ankle Lock before The Viking Raiders member tapped out.

Result: Chad Gable def. Ivar on RAW

Grade: C

The New Day were backstage and challenged Imperium to a streetfight next week on RAW.

Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso - Intercontinental Championship match on WWE RAW

The champ was in control early on and sent Jey Uso outside before dropping him on the barricades and then the apron. Back in the ring, Gunther got a backbreaker before Jey came back with a big slam and sent Gunther over the announce desk.

Jey dragged the champ into the ring before getting some kicks and uppercuts. The Ring General came back with a big dropkick and a powerbomb before getting a near-fall off a clothesline. Gunther had the Boston Crab locked in before Jey broke out and sent the champ back outside for a dive.

Jey hit a spear in the ring for a near fall before Gunther got a takedown and the splash for a near fall of his own. Jey came back with another big spear before getting the Uso splash, but Jimmy Uso came in and rang the bell, breaking up the pin.

Jey was distracted when Gunther caught him from behind but managed to fight him off before hitting a dive on Jimmy. Jey went back for the splash, but Gunther got his knees up before getting the win.

Result: Gunther def. Jey Uso to retain the Intercontinental Championship

Jimmy hit a superkick on Jey and yelled at him before getting two Uso Splashes and posing as RAW went off the air.

Grade: B+