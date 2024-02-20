Jey Uso's rumored WrestleMania opponent interferes and costs him the Intercontinental title on RAW

Jey Uso failed to capture the Intercontinental Championship on RAW in the main event after his rumored WrestleMania 40 opponent interfered and cost him what looked to be a certain victory.

The main event of RAW this week saw the highly-anticipated Intercontinental Title clash between Jey Uso and Gunther. Jey looked to be The Ring General's most formidable opponent yet and came close to defeating him and ending his record-breaking run as champion.

Just as Jey Uso was going for a pin, the bell hit repeatedly. Jimmy Uso came out in a black hoodie and interrupted the match. The distraction proved too much as Gunther retained the title.

After the match, Jimmy Uso, rumored to face Jey at WrestleMania 40 in a brother vs brother match, destroyed Jey again and told him that he would always be the older brother.

The two men have taken different paths since SummerSlam, with Jey heading to RAW and becoming a big singles star while Jimmy remains with The Bloodline - or what is now The Bloodline 2.0 after The Rock's addition.

Jimmy appeared earlier on the show to cost Cody Rhodes against Drew McIntyre, and although he was taken out, Solo Sikoa succeeded in costing Cody the match.