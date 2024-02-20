Chad Gable defeats 304 lbs star for the first time on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Chad Gable faced Ivar during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

The 304 lbs star has been a thorn in the side of The Alpha Academy for some time now. On this week's show, Master Gable aimed to overcome The Viking and gain momentum on the Road to Wrestlemania.

Ivar took control of the match early on with a powerful big boot as the action spilled to ringside. When Gable attempted a Plancha, Ivar countered by powerbombing him into the barricade. Despite the setback, Chad made a comeback with a slam.

Throughout the bout, Gable aimed to apply his lethal Ankle submission, but the resilient Viking Raider managed to withstand the attempts.

In the match's closing moments, Ivar attempted a Moonsault but missed his mark. Seizing the opportunity, Gable executed the Everest German Suplex. Gable then re-applied the Ankle Lock; this time, his opponent tapped out.

This marked Gable's first singles victory over Ivar in his career. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the talented star.

