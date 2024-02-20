Damian Priest pins “former Judgment Day member” during match on WWE RAW

Damian Priest just defeated a "former Judgment Day member" tonight on WWE RAW.

For the past several weeks, R-Truth has convinced himself that he is part of The Judgment Day. Even after the group informed him that he was not part of their stable, R-Truth didn't seem to listen.

Truth was seen backstage in their clubhouse, and he has even interrupted them during their promos. While all this has frustrated Damian Priest and crew, it has made for some funny moments for the fans.

However, after Priest threatened Truth's life last week on RAW, he was finally convinced that he was not a part of their group. Priest and his crew tried to attack him viciously last week, but DIY made the save.

Luckily for the 52-year-old star, he has some friends who are willing to help him out. This helped set up an eight-man tag team between both teams for tonight. Both teams gave their best in this hard-fought contest. In the end, Priest was able to pin R-Truth after he hit the South of Heaven.

Maybe after this loss, R-Truth will finally be able to let go of the fact that he was never a part of The Judgment Day.

