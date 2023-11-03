"Will Ospreay is the AJ Styles of this generation" - Scott D'Amore confirms IMPACT Wrestling's interest in signing 30-year-old megastar (Exclusive)

Will Ospreay is the talk of the town right now, and Scott D'Amore has detailed the potential of signing the 30-year-old megastar to IMPACT Wrestling.

Ospreay mentioned in a recent interview that he is open to all options upon the expiry of his contract. The Aerial Assassin's deal with NJPW is reportedly up in February of 2024.

George Buka recently conducted an interview on behalf of Sportskeeda Wrestling, where Scott D'Amore opened up on his unbridled admiration of the reigning IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion:

"To me, Will Ospreay is the AJ Styles of this generation. Much like AJ Styles was able to inspire Ospreay to become what he's become, I think Will Ospreay can inspire an entire generation to be the next generational talent. The next Will Ospreay, the next AJ Styles." (27:11- 27:27)

The IMPACT Wrestling President went on to confirm that he will be looking into potentially signing Ospreay:

"I've been calling it the February 2024 Will Ospreay sweepstakes. Of course [we would want him to be the face of TNA Wrestling]! [...] We'll get to the table and get that deal done. Will we be interested in Will Ospreay? Of course! Will we be the eventual winners of that sweepstakes? I don't know." (25:06 - 25:19) and (26:39 - 26:50)

Scott D'Amore made a blockbuster announcement of his own recently. At the end of Bound For Glory, he took to the mic himself to announce that IMPACT Wrestling will be rebranding as TNA Wrestling in 2024.

Scott D'Amore feels that nobody has had a better year than Will Ospreay in 2023

Ospreay has had a magnificent year, which has seen him appear in no less than nine different promotions, including NJPW, IMPACT Wrestling, and AEW. He recently faced Eddie Edwards, Josh Alexander, and Mike Bailey during Bound For Glory weekend and the UK Invasion Tour.

During the same interview, IMPACT Wrestling President Scott D'Amore waxes lyrical about Ospreay's stellar 2023:

"He's arguably the best wrestler on the planet right now... I don't think there's any disputing that the year that Will Ospreay's had in 2023 - I don't think any one wrestler has had a better single year than Will's had in 2023. With everything he's done from Wrestle Kingdom in the Tokyo Dome to Wembley, to all the great matches." (25:23 - 25:49)

D'Amore also believes that any one of Ospreay's three matches in IMPACT Wrestling could be the match of the year:

"The last couple of weeks - Mike Bailey, Josh Alexander, and Eddie Edwards matches... I think any of three those matches could be Match of the Year. They were all just so good." (25:50 - 26:06)

He also said that The Aerial Assassin didn't need to say that he was a TNA kid, nor did he have to speak about his fondness for TNA Wrestling the way he did. D'Amore also added that he would go to Anthem HQ to ensure they put in the "best possible bid" for Ospreay in February 2024.

Where do you think Ospreay ends up once his contract with NJPW is up in 2024? Let us know in the comments section below!

