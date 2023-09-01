Will Ospreay to appear in IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that pro wrestling megastar Will Ospreay will appear for the promotion to wrestle very soon.

The Aerial Assassin will be heading into IMPACT off the back of an incredible calendar year that saw him beat the likes of Kenny Omega, Kazuchika Okada, and Chris Jericho. He is the reigning IWGP United Kingdom Champion and is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers in the world.

Ospreay will compete in Newcastle, England, on Friday, the 27th of October, 2023, at IMPACT Wrestling's Turning Point. The show is part of the promotion's UK Invasion Tour and will air on IMPACT Plus the following week, starting Friday, the 3rd of November.

Several other stars and legends have been announced for the show. IMPACT World Champion Alex Shelley, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Deonna Purrazzo, Kazarian, Brian Myers, Grado, Joe Hendry, and IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim will be making appearances.

Will Ospreay will wrestle at Bound For Glory on October 21st at the Cicero Stadium in Chicago. That appearance and his involvement in the UK Invasion Tour will be The Aerial Assassin's first appearance for the promotion since the 2016 IMPACT Wrestling UK Tour seven years ago.

Tickets for the UK Invasion Tour are available at this link.

IMPACT Wrestling has a massive UK Invasion Tour in the works

The full UK Invasion Tour schedule is as follows:

Thursday, October 26 at O2 Academy in Glasgow, Scotland:

5:30 pm: Doors Open

6:15 pm: Meet & Greet with IMPACT stars for Titanium Ticket Package holders

7 pm: The show starts

Friday, October 27, at Walker Activity Dome in Newcastle, England

5:30 pm: Doors Open

6:15 pm: Meet & Greet with IMPACT stars for Titanium Ticket Package holders

7 pm: The show starts

Saturday, October 28, at HMV Empire in Coventry, England

5:30 pm: Doors Open

6:15 pm: Meet & Greet with IMPACT stars for Titanium Ticket Package holders

7 pm: The show starts

Sunday, October 29, at HMV Empire in Coventry, England

3:30 pm: Doors Open

4:15 pm: Meet & Greet with IMPACT stars for Titanium Ticket Package holders

5 pm: The show starts

IMPACT Wrestling also has a perk-filled IMPACT Titanium Ticket Package available for all four shows. This includes:

Front-row seats

First fans admitted into the arena

Commemorative photo-ops

Special Meet & Greets

IMPACT! is televised on Friday evenings at 23:00 BST on DAZN 1 HD, Sky channel 429 (check weekly listings), as well as being available on the DAZN and IMPACT Plus streaming services and IMPACT Insiders YouTube Channel.

For more information on the UK Invasion Tour, click here.