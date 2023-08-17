Chris Jericho lays down a challenge for first-time-ever match at AEW All In

On tonight's episode of Dynamite, AEW’s Demo God Chris Jericho challenged NJPW’s Will Ospreay for a match at the upcoming All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London.

Chris Jericho, who earlier in the show was blindsided by the current IWGP United Kingdom Heavyweight Champion, was raging backstage when he was being interviewed by Renee Paquette.

Jericho had a message for Ospreay. He said:

"Ospreay, if you wanted a match with me, you didn't have to attack me from behind. This match has been guaranteed to you since 2021. This match would have happened at the Tokyo Dome in 2021 if there was no lockdown. But now, it's gonna take a lot more than a worldwide pandemic to stop this from happening."

Jericho referred to himself as the greatest of all time as he challenged the British star to a match at All In:

"Ospreay, at Wembley Stadium, your home turf, you want a piece of Chris Jericho? How about one of the greatest of all time versus the greatest at all time. Jericho vs. Ospreay at All In."

The day did not start off well for the former WWE Champion as he was caught off guard by Don Callis, who, despite courting him to join his family over the last month, said that he did not want Jericho in his faction because of his massive ego.

With the disintegration of the Jericho Appreciation Society, Jericho is all by himself for the first time in his AEW career, and it will be interesting to see what happens at All In later this month when he takes on Will Ospreay for the first time ever.

