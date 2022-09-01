Former IMPACT Wrestling star opens up about his return, credits Tommy Dreamer (Exclusive)

Former IMPACT Wrestling star Slash aka Wolfie D, commented on his recent appearance in the company.

Slash appeared at the Slammiversary pay-per-view in June earlier this year, alongside father James Mitchell. He was one of the participants in the Reverse Battle Royal, which also featured stars like Steve Maclin, Chris Bey, and many more.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Slash spoke about his appearance on the show and stated that he was surprised that he was the only wrestler to get an introduction prior to the match.

"Yeah, they called me up and said, 'Would you come on here and do this?' I was like f**k yeah, man! I was a [TNA] Original and I had about 4000 partners. Brian Lee was my favorite partner and the one that we did everything with. It was so good man, for them to bring me in there and, like, two seconds before we went out there, they said, 'Nobody is getting an intro except for [James] Mitchell and Wolfie. I was like, 'What?! That's so cool!' Yes, it was on the pre-show but just to have that little thing [...] that was awesome," Slash said. [From 06:00 - 07:10]

He also stated that former ECW World Champion Tommy Dreamer and D'Lo Brown played a key role in making it happen.

"And it was also [Tommy] Dreamer, D'Lo [Brown], they are the ones that called me on the whole thing." [From 07:57 to 08:08]

The reverse battle royal was the second match of the pre-show. It featured 16 stars starting outside the ring with the the first eight superstars to enter the ring qualifying for the next stage. Steve Maclin, Shark Boy, Johnny Swinger, Chase Stevens, Chris Bey, Bhupinder Gujjar, David Young and Shera were the ones who made it.

They then competed in a traditional battle royal to determine the final two. Shark Boy and Johnny Swinger made it to the last two and competed in a singles bout which Shark Boy won via Pinfall.

What else happened at IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary?

IMPACT Wrestling celebrated it's 20-year anniversary at Slammiversary that featured appearances from multiple legends. It also saw video appearances from AJ Styles, Kurt Angle and Sting. All the titles were up for grabs and many of them changed hands.

Rich Swann successfully defended his Digital Media Championship against Brian Myers, while both Tag Title matches yielded new champions. Mike Bailey was crowned the new X Division Champion while Jordynne Grace became the Knockouts World Champion in the first-ever Queen of the Mountain match in IMPACT Wrestling history.

The main event of IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary saw IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and Eric Young engage in an epic battle, paying tribute to some of the legends of IMPACT Wrestling. Alexander retained his title to close the show.

