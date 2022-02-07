WWE Hall of Famer DDP partners with IMPACT Wrestling for an "unscripted series"

According to a press release issued to Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page, Dory Funk Jr., B. Brian Blair and Joel Eisenberg of Fingertip Productions have partnered with IMPACT Wrestling to develop a new unscripted series called the “Pro Wrestling Challenge.”

The series will follow aspiring pro wrestling stars as they pursue their careers, with a focus on personal and professional dynamics. Series creator Blair compared the show to the Oscar-winning documentary “Hoop Dreams" and stated that it will be a truthful portrayal of aspiring stars rather than a scripted version. It is set to air in late-2022.

Executive Producer Joel Eisenberg stated the following in the press release:

"We want to explore the draw of taking bumps for a living, and the extreme sacrifices it takes to get there, usually in front of small crowds unless one impresses the right people. The personal and professional conflicts portrayed in this program will be entirely unscripted. During the second half of the season, our top prospects will have an opportunity to compete for two developmental deals with IMPACT Wrestling."

DDP picks WWE's The Usos over AEW stars as tag team of the year

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the WWE Hall of Famer picked the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos as the tag team of the year in Sportskeeda Wrestling's first-ever annual awards.

The WWE legend had this to say about his choice:

"On a different level, because they can do so much. I'm a big Luchador fan, I love those brothers (Penta and Fenix), but I've got to go with the Uso Brothers because, with of course, with everything that is happening with Roman and the storylines that they had coming into this," revealed Diamond Dallas Page. Those two cats, when I look at them, those two cats can go, not just as wrestlers, not just as interviews, not just as performers, but you don't want to be on the other side of them in a street fight," said DDP. [24:05 - 24:43]

Who would you pick for tag team of the year? Fans have the power to decide that and other categories by voting alongside legends of the industry here.

