"On a different level" - The Usos get picked ahead of AEW stars for 'Tag Team of the Year' award (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page chose The Usos as his 'Tag Team of the Year' during the latest Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The Usos beat The Lucha Bros in a closely-contested battle as DDP explained why he favors the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

While the WWE Hall of Famer was a fan of Penta and Fenix, he said that Jimmy and Jey Uso operated on a different level and were also helped by the incredible Bloodline storyline with Roman Reigns.

"On a different level, because they can do so much. I'm a big Luchador fan, I love those brothers (Penta and Fenix), but I've got to go with the Uso Brothers because, with of course, with everything that is happening with Roman and the storylines that they had coming into this," revealed Diamond Dallas Page. [24:05 - 24:24]

DDP said that The Usos were believable wrestling performers as the stars seemed like they could legitimately take anyone down in a street fight.

Page was thoroughly impressed by The Usos, as he explained below:

"Those two cats, when I look at them, those two cats can go, not just as wrestlers, not just as interviews, not just as performers, but you don't want to be on the other side of them in a street fight. Like, Samoans, just as a whole, are just bada** sons of bi****, to begin with, but those two guys, when you look at them, when they look at you like that, like, 'Hey, it's okay, man.' They are so believable." [24:25 - :24:53]

DDP says The Usos can be breakout singles superstars

The Usos are widely considered one of the best tag teams of their generation, but Diamond Dallas Page believes the brothers are capable enough to succeed as solo performers.

DDP has a lot of admiration for the WWE duo and was particularly impressed by Jimmy and Jey's versatility as pro wrestling superstars.

"You look at what their run has been like to get to where they are today, both of those guys could, both of them could be breakout singles performers as well, but right now, stick with where they are at because I think they are at the top of their game right now. But, either one of them could break out and be both superstars, singles, doubles, whatever works. Yeah, a lot of respect for them cats," added Page. [24:53 - 25:23]

Jey Uso has already showcased his potential as a singles star, and there is nothing to suggest that Jimmy can't do it either. However, could they eventually embark on separate journeys in WWE? Would you like to see it happen? Let us know in the comments below.

