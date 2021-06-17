WWE Producer Shawn Daivari to wrestle on this week's IMPACT Wrestling 

Shawn Daivari, who returned to WWE as a producer last week, will be competing on this week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

Since the match was taped earlier, before Daivari inked an agreement to return to Vince McMahon's promotion, it would mark a rare occasion when a WWE-contracted employee wrestles in a rival promotion.

He will lock horns against Jake Something in Before The IMPACT Wrestling episode. Daivari was shown the door from WWE in April 2020 due to the budget cuts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Daivari appeared at IMPACT Wrestling: Bound to Glory 2020 in the Call Your Shot gauntlet match, where he failed to win. He wrestled a few more matches for the promotion, most notably against Eddie Edwards at IMPACT Wrestling: Turning Point, where he was on the losing side yet again.

Daivari also made a handful of appearances for MLW and NWA, for whom he also worked as a backstage producer.

What else will go down on this week's IMPACT Wrestling

X-Division Champion Josh Alexander will be in action on this week's IMPACT Wrestling, where he will square off against Madman Fulton in a non-title match.

A win for Fulton would ensure he gets a shot at the X-Division title sometime in the future. Apart from this, the fallout from Sami Callihan's firing will also be featured in the episode.

Whether he gets a shot at IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Kenny Omega at Slammiversary 2021 will be the most important question heading into the show.

Here's the card for this week's IMPACT Wrestling:

* Steve Maclin (fka Steve Cutler) makes his in-ring debut * TJP vs. Black Taurus * Tenille Dashwood vs. Rachael Ellering * Before The Impact: Shawn Daivari vs. Jake Something * Satoshi Kojima vs. Impact World Tag Team Champion Rhino. If Kojima wins, he and Eddie Edwards will earn a future title shot from Rhino and Joe Doering * Impact X Division Champion Josh Alexander vs. Madman Fulton in a non-title match

