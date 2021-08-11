"Nobody had faith in me" - IMPACT Wrestling's Chelsea Green looks back at her time in WWE 

IMPACT Wrestling's Chelsea Green recently looked back at her time in WWE. She revealed that she gradually lost her confidence in the company since no one was willing to bet on her talents.

Green signed with WWE in 2018 amid much fanfare, thanks to her stellar work in IMPACT Wrestling. However, after a disappointing three-year stint, where she hardly got any opportunities to showcase her talents, Chelsea Green was cut from the promotion in April.

Since then, Green has been vocal about her WWE tenure, discussing the various pitches she made to the creative team, only to be met with disinterest. Appearing on the Oral Sessions podcast, Green revealed how her WWE career was marred by a lack of faith shown by management. This led to her confidence gradually depleting.

However, Chelsea Green added that once she departed WWE, there was an outpouring of support from other companies, which took her aback:

"In WWE, I felt like nobody had faith in me,” Green said. “I knew when I went in that I was hired for a reason, that they had faith in me going in. And then I felt like I lost their faith, and I don’t know where in the two and a half years that happened, or if that’s just something that happens in that company. All of a sudden, I got released and all these companies have come to me and say ‘we trust you, we have faith in you, we love you, what do you want to do?’ And I’m like ‘I’m not ready for that!" (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Chelsea Green on her IMPACT Wrestling return at Slammiversary 2021

Chelsea Green further talked about how she's trying to reinvent herself, as every company she's working for right now demands something different from her. Green also recalled meeting Tommy Dreamer backstage at Slammiversary 2021, where the ECW veteran had nothing but kind words for her:

"I have a fresh start and I want to start over again and build the new version of the Hot Mess. But each company is different and each company wants something different out of me. So I’m figuring it out as a I go. I’ll never forget going out to wrestle at Slammiversary and having Tommy Dreamer say ‘you already did the work. Now we all just want to go see you out there smiling and happy and we all just want you to be in that ring," said Chelsea Green

Can’t wait to see you all! https://t.co/jfwlzD57qn — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) August 10, 2021

At Slammiversary 2021, Green teamed up with her fiance Matt Cardona to defeat Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood. With momentum on her side, Green seems on course to become an even bigger star sooner rather than later.

Edited by Jack Cunningham