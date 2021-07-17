IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary is almost here. It's one of the most exciting moments of the year so far, with many wrestlers being teased to appear at the event. The company's recent relationships with AEW and NJPW have also led fans to believe we could see some incredible surprises at Slammiversary.

At Slammiversary, Eric Young, the Motor City Machine Guns, and the Good Brothers, along with Deonna Purrazzo and Brian Myers, returned. Anyone that watches the product can tell you that every single person listed above has had a major impact on, well, IMPACT.

Our world changed at #Slammiversary last year and our world will change AGAIN this Saturday at #Slammiversary. #ThisIsSlammiversary pic.twitter.com/c0GKSFtCUL — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2021

What can we expect from Slammiversary this year? New champions? New faces? Today we'll look at things IMPACT Wrestling should do at Slammiversary. If you have any thoughts or ideas, let us know in the comments below.

#5 Moose must beat Chris Sabin at IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary

Why wouldn't Moose beat Chris Sabin? After all, he just signed a deal with IMPACT and they're going to shoot him straight to the moon.

But it's impossible to predict where IMPACT goes with its storylines. Save for what's happened with Kenny Omega, it's been difficult. You have a better chance of winning the lottery than accurately predicting an IMPACT pay-per-view.

Obviously, that's what makes the product special, though it sometimes can be a hindrance. We've seen other companies, a certain one specifically, that tend to swerve their fans for no reason other than to just do it. As great as Chris Sabin is, and as strong as a competitor he could be for the title at any point, Moose needs this win.

