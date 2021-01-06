Twitter reactions from IMPACT Wrestling - Sami Callihan, Brian Myers, and others react (5th January 2021) 

The latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling has elicited a great response from the fans, with the build-up to the PPV Hard to Kill reaching its crescendo. All the matches on the card are confirmed, with Sami Callihan set to face Eddie Edwards in a Barbed Wire Massacre match. Apart from that, in an insane announcement, Ethan Page will face his alter-ego, The Karate Man, on the PPV.

IMPACT Wrestling began with a Fatal 4-Way featuring KC Navarro, Crazzy Steve, Blake Christian, and Ace Austin in an exhibition to build towards the upcoming special, Genesis, this Saturday. Crazzy Steve came on top in the end, taking forward the momentum into the Super X Cup Tournament that would be held at the event.

Tommy Dreamer, too, made his presence felt when he laid down the challenge for an 'Old School Rules Match' at IMPACT Wrestling: Hard to Kill, pitting him, Rhino, and Cousin Jack against the trio of Cody Deaner, Eric Young, and Joe Doering.

Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers unleashed an attack on Rich Swann and Motor City Machine Guns

The unlikable and arrogant character of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was on full display during this week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling, as he and The Good Brothers attacked Swann and MCMG opponents in the parking lot.

While Rich Swann, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin were making their way out of the arena to confront the heel trio, they were blindsided and given a thorough beating by them. Omega also made a funny joke about how their 'Hard to Kill' opponents are actually 'easy to kill.'

This revamped character of Omega is doing wonders for IMPACT Wrestling as he has proved to be a massive draw for them in recent weeks.

Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards confirmed for upcoming IMPACT Wrestling PPV, Hard to Kill

The closing segment of IMPACT Wrestling was the most newsworthy of the lot. The scheduled match between Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan ended in a disqualification due to a misunderstanding between Eddie and the referee.

However, Edwards soon found out that Alisha has been trapped backstage by Callihan. Just when he came to the rescue of his wife, Ken Shamrock attacked him from behind. Callihan, too, joined him and, they assaulted Edwards in front of his wife as the show went off-air.

The Twitter world has been buzzing since the episode came to an end. Let's check out some of the most interesting tweets regarding the developments on the show.

