The business end of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign calls for some exciting action and matchday 21 was certainly no different in that regard. With several teams in a tussle for a playoff berth, the stakes and pressure to deliver were at an all-time high.

The week started with Chennaiyin FC defeating FC Goa 2-1, which hindered the Gaurs’ playoff hopes. Odisha FC capitalized on that result the following day, as they comfortably overcame NorthEast United on their travels.

Saturday’s doubleheader saw Jamshedpur FC produce an outstanding display against Hyderabad FC, while ATK Mohun Bagan secured their playoff berth with a 2-1 victory over Kerala Blasters in the second game.

# Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 20 14 4 2 54 21 33 46 2 19 12 3 4 35 16 19 39 3 19 9 4 6 22 17 5 31 4 19 10 1 8 24 22 2 31 5 19 10 1 8 28 27 1 31 6 19 9 3 7 30 30 0 30 7 19 8 3 8 35 32 3 27 8 19 6 6 7 32 34 -2 24 9 19 6 1 12 22 36 -14 19 10 19 4 4 11 19 32 -13 16 11 19 1 2 16 17 51 -34 5

East Bengal, who were gaining positive momentum, mounted a surprise when they narrowly beat ISL Shield winners Mumbai City FC at the Mumbai Football Arena. The Red and Gold Brigade became the first team to seal three points at the Islanders’ territory this season.

On that note, let’s look at three hits and flops for game week 21.

Hits

#1 Odisha FC seal an enormous victory

Odisha FC’s start to the season rendered massive hope for their supporters, but that quickly changed to a plethora of nervousness as the tournament progressed. Their inconsistent patch has seen them drop in and out of the playoff spots over the past month.

However, Josep Gombau’s side have turned the tides around as they are unbeaten in their last four games. An important victory over Hyderabad FC was followed by another positive result against NorthEast United this week and as a result, they now require just one point to finish in the top six.

Moreover, with Diego Mauricio and Pedro Martin upfront, Gombau appears to have found a solution to their troubles. A draw over Jamshedpur FC will all but confirm their playoff status for the first time in their ISL history.

#2 Chennaiyin FC ending their season on a high note

Ahead of their game against FC Goa, Chennaiyin FC knew that their playoff hopes were all but over. The pressure has certainly eased in the camp and they are finally starting to perform to their abilities.

Thomas Brdaric’s side have arguably been unlucky in recent months due to several reasons. But more importantly, they were constantly let down by their own mistakes. However, recent performances and a victory over an in-form Goa side will further boost their confidence.

The Gaurs have an excellent home record, but CFC were resolute at the back, while the likes of Vincy Barretto and Kwame Karikari were a handful on the counter-attack. There is still work to be done, but they are growing in confidence in time for the Hero Super Cup next month.

#3 ATK Mohun Bagan ease their nerves ahead of the derby

ATK Mohun Bagan appeared to be well-positioned to make the cut for the playoffs, but recent stumbles have dashed their hopes. With just one win in their last six games, they were right back in the scuffle to finish in the top six, alongside Bengaluru FC, Odisha FC, and FC Goa.

The game against Kerala Blasters was important not only to secure a playoff berth but to ease the pressure ahead of the Kolkata derby in the final match week. After a decent first-half display, the Mariners showed intent in the second half against the Blasters to secure a 2-1 victory.

The second-half fighting spirit was arguably missing in the ATKMB camp, but Juan Ferrando’s side got the job done, much to the relief of their supporters. A victory against East Bengal would seal a third-place finish in what could prove to be a season to remember for the Mariners.

Flops

#1 Top two sides appear to have hit a wall

Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC have set the standards this season and have deservingly finished in the top two. However, their last two games have resulted in defeats, which is certainly not a good sign considering the two-legged semi-final in the next month.

The Nizams lost to Jamshedpur FC 3-2, and their performance was unquestionably not up to the mark. One could witness Manolo Marquez’s dissatisfaction on the sidelines as his side failed to penetrate the Red miners’ defense.

Meanwhile, Des Buckingham also rotated his side, but similar to their title rivals, they faltered against East Bengal. Momentum could be a crucial factor with sides battling for the semi-final spots finding form at the right moment.

#2 Kerala Blasters’ dismal away form continues

Things have not been smooth sailing for Ivan Vukomanovic and his squad as they succumbed to their fifth consecutive away defeat. Their first-half performance against ATK Mohun Bagan was promising, but the defense once again struggled to handle the pressure thrown at them.

Influential defender Marko Leskovic has been a big miss for the Blasters, but Vukomanovic will hope that his presence will benefit them during the playoffs. Southern rivals Hyderabad FC will visit Kochi and Kerala Blasters will look to secure all three points.

#3 FC Goa’s playoff hopes shattered

After sealing back-to-back wins against Kerala Blasters and East Bengal, FC Goa were sitting comfortably in third position. However, Carlos Pena looked distraught after their unlikely defeat against Chennaiyin FC at the Fatorda Stadium.

This result certainly has massive ramifications for their top-six hopes, and they will have to rely on Jamshedpur FC beating Odisha FC to secure a playoff berth. For all their attacking flamboyance, the Gaurs have conceded seven goals in their last two games, which highlights their problem.

The Juggernauts will play before FC Goa in the upcoming match week, so they will know their fate once they arrive at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium to face Bengaluru FC.

