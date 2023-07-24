3 must-watch Group Stage matches in the 2023 Durand Cup

Indian football gears up for another exciting season, and the action will kick off with Asia's oldest football competition – the Durand Cup. The 132nd edition of the tournament is all set to take place in Kolkata, Kokrajhar, and Guwahati, starting from August 3.

With a total of 24 participating teams, the competition will be divided into six groups. The group winners and the two best second-placed teams will advance to the quarter-finals.

The tournament will see representation from all the 12 ISL teams, in addition to five I-League teams, one I-League 2 team, a regional team, three Indian army teams, and one club each from Nepal and Bangladesh.

The recently released fixtures promise intriguing matchups during the group stages. While the focus will be on preparing for the upcoming ISL season, the tournament's prestige will undoubtedly be a driving factor, especially given the intense rivalries in play.

Now, let's delve into three standout fixtures from the group stage of the 2023 Durand Cup.

#1 East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant – Group A, August 12

Group A has delivered one of the most anticipated draws, featuring bitter rivals. Mohun Bagan SG and East Bengal are set to clash in the group stage with the hope of securing the top spot.

Over the years, the two teams have faced each other 384 times. East Bengal have won 132 games, while Mohun Bagan boast 127 wins, with 125 matches ending in a draw.

As the 385th Kolkata derby looms, both teams come prepared after a highly successful transfer market. Mohun Bagan have made significant signings, including Australian international Jason Cummings and Indian national team superstars Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, and Anwar Ali.

In response to a lackluster season, East Bengal have made substantial improvements by appointing ISL-winning coach Carlos Cuadrat and acquiring the likes of Saul Crespo, Nandhakumar Sekar, and Borja Herrera.

The upcoming Durand Cup game promises to be an intense battle and both teams will be eager to outshine each other under the fiery atmosphere of Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium.

#2 Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC – Group C, August 18

The scriptwriters certainly want more action between these two teams, as the games have always had an edge, surrounded by a hint of controversy.

Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC met during last season’s ISL playoffs. The match became infamous for Sunil Chhetri's controversial free-kick goal, which proved to be the deciding factor between the sides.

In response to the referee's decision to allow the goal, Blasters' head coach Ivan Vukomanovic expressed his frustration by walking away from the pitch mid-game, resulting in significant consequences.

These two sides also faced in the Super Cup, and while that game did not have controversies, it was certainly intense. Ultimately, the match ended in a stalemate, eliminating the Blasters from the competition.

Durand Cup @thedurandcup



Here are the Fixtures for Group C of the 132nd Edition of The Durand Cup.



@adgpi @easterncomd @IAF_MCC @indiannavy @HQ_IDS_India 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞Here are the Fixtures for Group C of the 132nd Edition of The Durand Cup.@adgpi @easterncomd @IAF_MCC @indiannavy @HQ_IDS_India pic.twitter.com/4Ny358HUnW

However, this time around, both teams find themselves in a rebuilding phase after a disappointing end to the previous season. Though the narratives might have toned down, the contest between the sides is expected to be fiercely competitive, as they both have their sights set on the trophy.

Kerala Blasters will aim to eliminate the defending champions of the Durand Cup, while Bengaluru FC will look to outperform their rivals once again.

#3 Gokulam Kerala FC vs Kerala Blasters FC – Group C, 13th August 2023

While the spotlight may be on the Kolkata Derby, the Kerala Derby promises to be another fiercely competitive clash in the Durand Cup, considering the passionate supporters behind both teams.

This intriguing encounter marks the first time the two senior sides will face off. Kerala Blasters, established in 2014, have been eagerly awaiting a trophy, while their rivals have secured the I-League title twice and emerged victorious in the Durand Cup in 2019.

Given that Gokulam Kerala play in the second tier, Kerala Blasters are favorites to win the tie considering their firepower. Nevertheless, the Malabarians have shown their ability to hold their own against top teams as seen in their games against FC Goa, Mohun Bagan SG, and Jamshedpur FC during the Super Cup.

The stakes are high for Gokulam Kerala, who will be determined to triumph over their rivals, and thus, they will undoubtedly give their all in this upcoming game in Durand Cup.