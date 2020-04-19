ISL: 5 highest Indian goalscorers in tournament history

Even after six seasons, Indian Super League clubs are reluctant to field Indian strikers in the starting lineups.

While India's legendary striker tops the list, a young prodigy from the Chennaiyin FC camp is among the ranks.

Alby Issac FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

​ Sunil Chhetri and CK Vineeth

In 2014, the Indian Super League (ISL) began as a three-month league with a handful of stars from all around the world. Over time, the cash-rich campaign has transformed into a solid platform for the development of football in India. As the league has progressed, the quality of the players involved has risen gradually as well.

At present, some of the domestic players featuring in the ISL are good enough to ply their trade even on foreign soil. While there has been an overall development in standards, there are zones left to be explored. Even after six seasons, clubs are reluctant to field Indian strikers in the starting lineups.

Local forwards have arguably been disappointing, and their development is not among the top priorities of most managers in the ISL. Still, there have been Indian players who have excelled in the competitive league and stood out from the rest.

In this article, we look at the five highest Indian goalscorers in ISL history.

#5 Jackichand Singh - 13 goals

Jackichand Singh

Jackichand Singh has become a household name in the ISL after a five-season long journey with some of the best clubs in the league. He started out with Pune City in 2015 and played 9 matches, scoring 1 goal.

For the next term, Jackichand signed for Mumbai City and again had a relatively quiet season, with 1 goal from 8 games. In 2017, the winger got the first big break of his career when he joined the Kerala Blasters. With the Kochi-based outfit, he was the first choice on the flanks and notched up 2 goals and 3 assists.

FC Goa was quick to secure the Manipur-born winger's services and they brought him on board before the 2018/19 season. He has played 39 matches over 2 seasons for the Gaurs and has scored 9 goals along with 7 assists.

Though he is underappreciated given the team's overall attacking prowess, Jackichand has progressed immensely under Sergio Lobera.

#4 CK Vineeth - 13 goals

CK Vineeth

Advertisement

Though the name CK Vineeth is not widely heard in the ISL today, he had done enough to be on the list. The 31-year-old signed for Kerala Blasters in 2015 and stayed with the club for 4 seasons, scoring 11 goals from 42 matches.

In January 2018, he joined Chennaiyin FC on loan, and scored 1 goal from 6 games in the league. After the season, Vineeth made a permanent move away from the Blasters to Jamshedpur FC. However, his time with the Red Miners hasn't been as productive as his Kerala stint, with only 1 goal to show for from 10 matches.

Vineeth has 13 goals from 5 seasons in the ISL, but only two of them have come after leaving the Blasters. The former Bengaluru FC man has a lot of football left in him and might only need a season to find his goal-scoring boots again.

#3 Lallianzuala Chhangte - 15 goals

Lallianzuala Chhangte

Lallianzuala Chhangte, known for his pacy runs on the field, has taken a quick jump on the list to surpass many senior players. The Mizoram-born winger's first taste of the ISL came with NorthEast United in 2016, but a single appearance lasting 21 minutes was not enough to grab attention.

He moved to the Delhi Dynamos for the next season and played two campaigns, recording 8 goals and 4 assists. The winger was tagged a hot prospect after this stint, with even foreign trials to his name.

Chennaiyin FC won the race for his signature, and Chhangte did not disappoint, scoring 7 goals from 21 games. After a dismal start to the season without any goals in the first 8 matches, he came back strong to blend into the side's inspiring comeback in the latter half of the tournament.

Aged only 22, he is one to watch out for and will undoubtedly move up this list in future.

#2 Jeje Lalpekhlua - 23 goals

Jeje Lalpekhlua; Credits: ISL

Jeje Lalpekhlua is and has always been a Marina Machan, donning the Chennaiyin colours ever since the league's inception. The striker has played 69 matches so far and has found the back of the net 23 times, in addition to 7 assists.

The 'Mizo Sniper' agonisingly missed the whole season this year due to an injury, but would be raring to get back on the field soon. Jeje played a pivotal role in both of Chennai's title triumphs, and the 2017/18 season also saw him top the scoring charts for the club with 9 goals.

The 29-year-old made his international debut in 2011 and has worn the national jersey in 56 matches. Jeje will be looking to increase his 23 goals as he is approaching the peak of his career, and boasts of ample experience with both club and country.

#1 Sunil Chhetri - 39 goals

Sunil Chhetri

The only Indian striker in the ISL who hasn't shown any signs of stopping is Bengaluru FC and Indian national team captain Sunil Chhetri. In a five-season long career in the country's premier competition, he has scored 39 goals and provided 7 assists in 74 matches.

Chhetri played his first two seasons in the league with Mumbai City, while his original employers Bengaluru FC were competing in the I-League. For the Islanders, he recorded 7 goals and 2 assists in 17 matches.

However, the 35-year-old hasn't looked back after becoming part of the ISL with Bengaluru FC. He has scored 32 goals in the last 3 seasons alone, and is the club's all-time top scorer in the league. In overall league history, the skipper is the second-highest goal-scorer, only 9 behind FC Goa's Ferran Corominas.

Despite being the oldest on this list, Chhetri has displayed form and fitness second to none, and will keep adding to his tally until he calls it a day.