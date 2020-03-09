5 Players who were the biggest disappointments in the semi-finals of ISL 2019-20

Sunil Chhetri and Pritam Kotal

The stage is all set for yet another Indian Super League (ISL) final as ATK and Chennaiyin FC have booked spots for the big day at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on 14th March.

The semi-final clash between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC ended in favour of the Marina Machans with a 5-6 aggregate scoreboard. Goa's desperate attempt to overcome the 4-1 deficit from Chennai ended a goal short at the final whistle on Saturday.

In Kolkata, things turned upside down in the final 30 minutes when David Williams scored twice to take the visitors by surprise. Deshorn Brown's goal in the first-leg for the current champions was undone by a 3-1 scoreboard, thanks to goals from the A-League duo, Williams and Roy Krishna.

While Goa will be moving on with the 'Table Toppers' title, Bengaluru FC will have a lot to think about in the off-season. Meanwhile, the two sides still fighting for the cup will be reviewing the semi-finals to tweak the flaws that existed in their games.

Here, we will look at five players who disappointed the most in the semi-finals of ISL 2019-20.

#5 Ferran Corominas (FC Goa)

Ferran Corominas

Ferran Corominas, without doubt, is one of the best strikers in ISL and was rightly on his way to a third consecutive Golden Boot this season. With 14 goals, the Spaniard was leading his side from the front.

Coro ended the semi-finals with four shots, with only one being on target. The 37-year-old had a difficult time getting past his markers and was an isolated figure on the field for most of the time.

Goa faced a major blow when they were forced to start without Hugo Boumous and Brandon Fernandes in the first-leg. The midfield duo's absence meant Coro had very few balls from the centre of the park. Thus, in Chennai, the striker had no shot or chance created to his name, reflecting the team's poor display upfront.

In the reverse fixture though, both the players returned. Although, Boumous suffered another injury and was replaced in the 23rd minute. Coro had four shots and two chances, but not a single goal to take his team out of trouble on the day.

If the Spanish forward could add one to the four goals, the Gaurs might have had a different story to tell at the end of the campaign.

