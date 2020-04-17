Ashutosh Mehta likely to join ATK-Mohun Bagan for ISL 2020

​ Ashutosh Mehta is primed to join the merged entity from Mohun Bagan

After helping the Green and Maroons clinch their second I-League title, Ashutosh Mehta is likely to join the merged outfit ATK -Mohun Bagan for the upcoming season of ISL, according to sources close to Sportskeeda. The new entity will come into effect from June 1 after Sanjiv Goenka-owned RPSG bought 80% stakes in the centenarian club.

Ashutosh Mehta played as a right-back for Mohun Bagan this season and made 14 appearances for them in I-League. The 29-year-old helped them keep six clean sheets in sixteen matches which saw them build an unassailable 16-point gap with four games to spare.

Ashutosh Mehta also made four appearances in the Durand Cup which saw them reach the finals, only to lose to Gokulam Kerala. He joined them after his contract with FC Pune City in ISL ended.

Ashutosh Mehta began his career with Mumbai FC in I-League and made 78 appearances for them in the top tier of Indian Football over four seasons. FC Pune City picked him in the first ISL draft and he made seven appearances for them. Mehta also represented Mumbai City FC in the next two seasons of ISL.

The Surat-born athlete followed Khalid Jamil to Aizawl FC in his first move outside the state of Mahrashtra. Ashutosh clinched his first silverware in 2017 when he won the I-League with them.

In 2017, he represented ATK in ISL before his subsequent moves to FC Pune City and Mohun Bagan.

ATK - Mohun Bagan going all out in transfer market

ATK players celebrate after clinching the ISL trophy

After winning both ISL and I-League with the then separate two clubs, ATK - Mohun Bagan are showing no qualms in exploiting their deep pockets. They apparently paid the fourth highest transfer fee in Indian Football history when they bought Manvir Singh from FC Goa.

Subhasish Bose is set to join the merged club from another ISL entity Mumbai City FC whereas Glan Martins is primed to join them from Churchill Brothers. The club has also managed to successfully retain Antonio Lopez Habas and their star forward Edu Garcia.

Alongside Ashutosh, Sk. Sahil and Subha Ghosh are set to be the new additions from Mohun Bagan in the merged entity.