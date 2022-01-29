ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 SC East Bengal: Player Ratings as Kiyan Nassiri steals the show with a sensational hat-trick

ATK Mohun Bagan scored twice in second-half stoppage-time to secure a 3-1 win over SC East Bengal in a scintillating ISL 2021-22 contest. Kiyan Nassiri became the youngest player in ISL history to score a hat-trick during his 30-minute cameo off the bench.

Darren Sidoel gave the Red and Gold Brigade the lead in the 56th minute before Nassiri scored with virtually his first kick of the ball eight minutes later. David Williams then missed a penalty but just as the game looked set to end in a stalement, Nassiri scored in the third minute of injury-time.

An error by the SC East Bengal defense then saw the 21-year-old score a third barely 90 seconds later to give his side a famous victory.

Here are the player ratings from the contest:

ATK Mohun Bagan

Amrinder Singh - 7/10

Singh made some good saves on the night for ATK Mohun Bagan. His effort to deny Lalrinliana Hnamte from just a few yards out was simply spectacular.

Subhasish Bose - 6.5/10

Bose linked up well with Colaco down the left and was a constant threat to the SC East Bengal defense. He completed 94.8% of his passes, made a tackle and registered a key pass.

Jose Arroyo - 6/10

Tiri looked a little suspect in the first half, often being bullied off the ball by Ribeiro and Perosevic. However, he settled down once his side began dominating proceedings.

Pritam Kotal - 6.5/10

Kotal made a couple of crucial tackles when SC East Bengal looked to hit the Mariners on the counter in a solid overall display.

Prabir Das - 6/10

Das looked to join the attack, but was a little indecisive after moving into the final third. He did make two tackles defensively and completed 92.7% of his attempted passes as well.

Carl McHugh - 6/10

McHugh had a couple of nervy moments and several weak headed clearances. However, he grew into the game in the second half, recording three key passes and getting three shots (none on target) away as well.

Deepak Tangri - 7/10

Tangri was mostly solid in midfield and even had one powerful shot that whistled wide. He was also good with his distribution for ATK Mohun Bagan, completing 89.5% of his attempted passes and laying out three key passes as well.

Liston Colaco - 6.5/10

Colaco put in a mixed display that was sprinkled with moments of genius as well as multiple instances of poor decision-making. He hit the crossbar with one incredible right-footed effort and was heavily involved in two of the three goals. However, only one of his eight attempts on goal was on target.

Colaco also gave Amarjit Singh Kiyam all sorts of trouble, even winning a penalty with some excellent showboating.

Hugo Boumous - 6.5/10

Boumous constantly looked to drive forward and had a game-high 105 touches against SC East Bengal. The ATK Mohun Bagan midfielder had no shots on target but did lay out three key passes for his teammates.

Manvir Singh - 6/10

Manvir Singh struggled to really influence the game and was unfortunate to see Sidoel's effort deflect off of him and into the goal. However, he left several SC East Bengal defenders in his wake for the third goal.

David Williams - 6/10

It was a hardworking performance from Williams, who laid out three key passes for his team-mates. However, he shot miles over the bar with his penalty and should've buried his near-post header in the build-up to the Mariners' winner.

ATK Mohun Bagan Substitutes

Kiyan Nassiri - 10/10

Nassiri replaced Tangri in the 61st minute on a night where he made history. He had an instant impact as he got the Mariners level with a fantastic right-footed curler just three minutes later. Nassiri then put ATK Mohun Bagan ahead in stoppage-time with a beautifully struck half-volley.

The icing on the cake was his third goal following a mistake from SC East Bengal just 90 seconds later to make it a night to remember. It was a simply stunning performance from the 21-year-old, whose technique, skill and execution were fantastic for all three goals.

Lenny Rodrigues - N/A

Rodrigues came on for Williams with barely seconds left on the clock.

