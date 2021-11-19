ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know, ISL 2021-22

The eighth season of the Indian Super League (ISL) starts with ATK Mohun Bagan FC playing hosts to Kerala Blasters FC in the season opener at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Friday.

The first leg of the league will be played behind closed doors in three venues across the Indian state of Goa just like the previous season. A decision on the second leg of the league is yet to be made by the authorities.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC: Head-to-head

ATK Mohun Bagan and Kerala Blasters FC have only faced each other on two occasions previously. Both games were played as part of the regular league stage in the previous ISL season.

Following the merger between erstwhile ISL side ATK side and I-League giants Mohun Bagan, ATK Mohun Bagan made their debut in the ISL 2020-21, playing their very first match against Kerala Blasters.

ATK Mohun Bagan won both fixtures last season. While they won the first game 1-0, the Mariners had to work a lot harder to get the three points in the second game, ultimately emerging victorious by a 3-2 margin.

Matches Played: 2

ATK Mohun Bagan wins: 2

Kerala Blasters FC wins: 0

Draws: 0

It is interesting to note that the erstwhile ATK side played Kerala Blasters on 14 occasions in the first six seasons of the ISL. While the Kolkata-based franchise notched up five wins, the Blasters won four times, with five fixtures ending as draws.

Top goalscorers the previous ISL season

ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Roy Krishna (14), David Williams (6), Manvir Singh (6)

Kerala Blasters FC: Jordan Murray (7), Gary Hooper (5), Rahul KP (3)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Arindam Bhattacharya (10 clean sheets in 23 matches)

Kerala Blasters FC: Albino Gomes (3 clean sheets in 20 matches)

Kerala Blasters FC lost 3-2 to ATK Mohun Bagan in the last meeting between the two sides. (Image: ISL)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most Saves: Arindam Bhattacharya (ATKMB - 59), Albino Gomes (KBFC - 58)

Most Passes: Carl McHugh (ATKMB - 792), Vicente Gomez (KBFC - 934)

Most Interceptions: Pritam Kotal (ATKMB - 46), Jeakson Singh (KBFC - 26)

Most Tackles: Carl McHugh (ATKMB - 109), Rahul KP (KBFC - 86)

Most Touches: Pritam Kotal (ATKMB - 1153), Vicente Gomez (KBFC - 1134)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Most Assists: Roy Krishna (ATKMB - 8), (Gary Hooper KBFC - 4)

Edited by Samya Majumdar