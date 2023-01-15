ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: 3 things we learned | ISL 2022-23

ATK Mohun Bagan lost to Mumbai City FC 0-1 in their 13th game of the ISL 2022-23 season in Kolkata on Saturday, 14 January. It was Mumbai City FC's 14th game of the season.

ATK Mohun Bagan have had a decent start to the season and came into the game placed fourth in the points table. They won their previous game 2-1 against FC Goa.

Mumbai City FC have had a great season, being unbeaten till now. The Islanders came into the game while being at the top of the table and won their previous game 4-0 against Kerala Blasters.

Mumbai City FC had the aim of remaining unbeaten and keeping their eight-game winning streak going. ATK Mohun Bagan wanted to win the game and move to third in the points table.

The game started on a bright note for the Islanders as Chhangte missed a glorious one-on-one chance in the third minute. Chhangte was denied again in the ninth minute by Vishal Kaith.

The likes of Bipin Singh and Greg Stewart missed some good chances in the period from the 10th to the 27th minute.

Mumbai City FC finally broke the deadlock in the 29th minute. Lallianzuala Chhangte hit a nice shot from the edge of the box which beat Vishal Kaith and landed into the back of the net.

Kaith made some good saves to stop the Islanders from increasing their lead. The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of the visitors.

The Mariners threw the kitchen sink at the Islanders in the second half. ATK Mohun Bagan came out looking like a side possessed. The Mariners troubled the Islanders in ways they hadn't been all season.

The likes of Dimitri Petratos, Hugo Boumos, Liston Colaco, and Federico Gallego tried hard to score an equalizer for ATK Mohun Bagan but were denied by Phurba Lachenpa.

Eventually, the match ended in a 1-0 win in favor of the visitors. On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from today's game.

#1 Mumbai City FC remain unbeaten and take their winning streak to nine games

The Islanders booked their spot in the playoffs (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Mumbai City FC is the only side to remain unbeaten this season, having played 14 games.

Mumbai City FC also stretched their winning streak to nine games. The Islanders have been unstoppable this season and will be happy with the way they secured a win. It was probably the toughest game they have played this campaign. They were tested in all departments and gave a good account of themselves.

The way the Islanders' defense was tested and the way Phurba Lachenpa played in particular will give Des Buckingham huge confidence going into the business end of the tournament. It will also give the Islanders added motivation to continue this winning run.

Mumbai City FC became the first team to confirm their spot in the playoffs with a victory on Saturday. They will now aim to win the League Shield for a second time.

#2 A tale of two goalkeepers in two halves

Vishal Kaith made some fantastic saves (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

The first half was all about Mumbai City FC's attacks and the way ATK Mohun Bagan's goalkeeper Vishal Kaith kept the Islanders at bay. The second half was all about Phurba Lachenpa's heroics against ATK Mohun Bagan's attackers.

Kaith started showing his heroics in the 3rd minute and made four outstanding saves in the first 15 minutes. It was due to Kaith's outstanding saves that Mumbai City FC weren't able to finish off the game in the first 25 minutes, as they did in their previous game.

In the second half, ATK Mohun Bagan turned the tables on Mumbai City FC but were unable to score a goal and get an equalizer. The main reason why the Mariners failed to do so was due to Phurba Lachenpa's outstanding saves.

Phurba made some amazing double saves during the 65th to 70th-minute span to keep the Islanders in the lead. Both the keepers gave an excellent performance.

Phurba made five saves, two catches, five punches, and three clearances in the game. Vishal Kaith made eight saves, three catches, and three punches during the game.

#3 ATK Mohun Bagan impresses but looks rusty in midfield and attack

Dimitri failed to score (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

ATK Mohun Bagan troubled Mumbai City FC in ways no other side has managed to do this season. But given the quality ATK Mohun Bagan have in their squad, they will be disappointed with the position they find themselves in within the points table.

They were considered to be one of the teams who would contest for the ISL League Shield. But they are now in such a position where winning the Shield will be an enormous task.

ATK Mohun Bagan have looked rusty in midfield and attack this season. A big issue has been injury concerns for the Mariners and this could be the reason why they haven't been able to perform up to the expected standards.

They played Putea whom they signed in January from Kerala Blasters, also bought on Federico Gallego in the second half, another new acquisition.

Putea and Gallego will definitely help the Mariners get their midfield form back, but they will still have to work on their finishing. Liston Colaco's recent lack of form will also give Juan Ferrando a headache.

