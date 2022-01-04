Bengaluru FC 1-1 SC East Bengal: Player Ratings as tight ISL 2021-22 contest ends in a draw

Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal played out a 1-1 draw in Match 49 of the 2021-22 ISL season. Thongkhosiem Haokip opened the scoring for the Red and Gold Brigade while Sourav Das headed the ball into his own net for the Blues' equalizer.
It was a tight contest at the GMC Athletic Stadium, with both sides managing only three shots on target combined. Bengaluru FC enjoyed 74% possession but lacked the killer instinct in the SC East Bengal box.
Here are the player ratings for both sides from this engaging ISL fixture:
Bengaluru FC Player Ratings
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 6/10
Sandhu had a couple of shaky moments, but was largely secure as SC East Bengal hardly troubled him. The Bengaluru FC custodian was thoroughly beaten in the goal he conceded.
Naorem Roshan Singh - 7/10
Roshan Singh was one of the best players on the pitch, constantly causing problems for SC East Bengal with his balls into the box. His free-kick led to Das' own goal and he almost got another assist following a slaloming run. Singh managed two key passes and two tackles in a quality display.
Alan Costa - 6/10
Costa wasn't troubled much and put in a decent display at the heart of the Bengaluru FC defense. He probably should have scored in the first half from a close-range header, but failed to add to his ISL 2021-22 goals tally.
Parag Shrivas - 6/10
Shrivas didn't do too much wrong, completing 83.1% of his passes in the first half, but was hooked off at half-time to effect a change in formation.
Ashique Kuruniyan - 6.5/10
Kuruniyan constantly bombed forward in a bid to cause problems for the SC East Bengal defense. He managed one key pass on the night.
Bruno Ramires - 6.5/10
Ramires covered plenty of ground for Bengaluru FC and kept the ball ticking. He managed a key pass and tackle apiece but struggled to deliver in the final third.
Suresh Wangjam - 6.5/10
Wangjam, like Ramires, put in a workhorse performance to keep the ball from SC East Bengal. He won a tackle and two fouls to help break down play.
Udanta Singh - 6/10
Udanta Singh's delivery often lacked the cutting edge Bengaluru FC needed. He constantly attempted to cross the ball into dangerous areas, but with little success.
Cleiton Silva - 6/10
It was a quiet outing for Silva, who often had to drop very deep to get the ball. He managed no shots on the night and his team-high three key passes were well dealt with by SC East Bengal.
Prince Ibara - 5.5/10
Ibarra had a largely poor game by his standards, getting just one shot on target all night. The Bengaluru FC marksman often found himself offside, which didn't help his team's bid for a second ISL 2021-22 win on the bounce.
Jayesh Rane - 5/10
Rane struggled to impact the game for Bengaluru FC from out wide and was substituted at half-time for Sunil Chhetri.
Bengaluru FC Substitutes
Sunil Chhetri - 6.5/10
Chhetri replaced Rane at half-time and almost scored but was denied by Hira Mondal. It was an energetic performance but eventually didn't get Bengaluru FC the win.
Pratik Chaudhari - 6/10
Chaudhuri was brought on for Shrivas ahead of the second half and didn't face much threat at all from SC East Bengal's forwards.
Danish Farooq - 6/10
Farooq replaced Wangjam in the 82nd minute but lacked the latter's industry and guile.
Sivasakthi Narayanan - N/A
Narayanan came on in second-half injury time and could not impact the game.