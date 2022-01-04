Bengaluru FC 1-1 SC East Bengal: Player Ratings as tight ISL 2021-22 contest ends in a draw

Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal played out a 1-1 draw in Match 49 of the 2021-22 ISL season. Thongkhosiem Haokip opened the scoring for the Red and Gold Brigade while Sourav Das headed the ball into his own net for the Blues' equalizer.

It was a tight contest at the GMC Athletic Stadium, with both sides managing only three shots on target combined. Bengaluru FC enjoyed 74% possession but lacked the killer instinct in the SC East Bengal box.

Here are the player ratings for both sides from this engaging ISL fixture:

Bengaluru FC Player Ratings

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 6/10

Sandhu had a couple of shaky moments, but was largely secure as SC East Bengal hardly troubled him. The Bengaluru FC custodian was thoroughly beaten in the goal he conceded.

Naorem Roshan Singh - 7/10

Roshan Singh was one of the best players on the pitch, constantly causing problems for SC East Bengal with his balls into the box. His free-kick led to Das' own goal and he almost got another assist following a slaloming run. Singh managed two key passes and two tackles in a quality display.

Alan Costa - 6/10

Costa wasn't troubled much and put in a decent display at the heart of the Bengaluru FC defense. He probably should have scored in the first half from a close-range header, but failed to add to his ISL 2021-22 goals tally.

Parag Shrivas - 6/10

Shrivas didn't do too much wrong, completing 83.1% of his passes in the first half, but was hooked off at half-time to effect a change in formation.

Ashique Kuruniyan - 6.5/10

Kuruniyan constantly bombed forward in a bid to cause problems for the SC East Bengal defense. He managed one key pass on the night.

Bruno Ramires - 6.5/10

Ramires covered plenty of ground for Bengaluru FC and kept the ball ticking. He managed a key pass and tackle apiece but struggled to deliver in the final third.

Suresh Wangjam - 6.5/10

Wangjam, like Ramires, put in a workhorse performance to keep the ball from SC East Bengal. He won a tackle and two fouls to help break down play.

Udanta Singh - 6/10

Udanta Singh's delivery often lacked the cutting edge Bengaluru FC needed. He constantly attempted to cross the ball into dangerous areas, but with little success.

Cleiton Silva - 6/10

It was a quiet outing for Silva, who often had to drop very deep to get the ball. He managed no shots on the night and his team-high three key passes were well dealt with by SC East Bengal.

Prince Ibara - 5.5/10

Ibarra had a largely poor game by his standards, getting just one shot on target all night. The Bengaluru FC marksman often found himself offside, which didn't help his team's bid for a second ISL 2021-22 win on the bounce.

Jayesh Rane - 5/10

Rane struggled to impact the game for Bengaluru FC from out wide and was substituted at half-time for Sunil Chhetri.

Bengaluru FC Substitutes

Sunil Chhetri - 6.5/10

Chhetri replaced Rane at half-time and almost scored but was denied by Hira Mondal. It was an energetic performance but eventually didn't get Bengaluru FC the win.

Pratik Chaudhari - 6/10

Chaudhuri was brought on for Shrivas ahead of the second half and didn't face much threat at all from SC East Bengal's forwards.

Danish Farooq - 6/10

Farooq replaced Wangjam in the 82nd minute but lacked the latter's industry and guile.

Sivasakthi Narayanan - N/A

Narayanan came on in second-half injury time and could not impact the game.

