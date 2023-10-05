Bengaluru FC 2-1 East Bengal: Player ratings for the Torchbearers as they allow the Blues their first win of the season

Bengaluru FC beat East Bengal 2-1 to get their first points of the new ISL season at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday.

This win will give Bengaluru manager Simon Grayson a lot of confidence as his side had to suffer from back-to-back losses in their first two matches.

Sunil Chhetri's penalty allowed Bengaluru to equalise after Naorem Mahesh Singh had given East Bengal the lead in the 15th minute.

The highlight of the game was when midfielder Javi Hernandez brought a stunning bicycle kick out of his bag to give Bengaluru the advantage in the 72nd minute.

After that, the home team's defenders ensured that East Bengal could not come back into this game.

East Bengal appeared to be a tad torn on the edges even though they came into this game on the back of a stunning last-minute win over Hyderabad FC on Saturday.

Although they had not impressed in that aforementioned game either, Cleiton Silva's last-minute stunner had given them their first victory over the Nawabs.

This time, though, in Bengaluru, there was no individual brilliance to take the Torchbearers out of the abyss they found themselves in.

Player ratings for East Bengal

In this article, we bring to you the player's ratings for East Bengal in their game against Bengaluru FC:

Prabhsukhan Singh Gill - 6/10

Goalkeeper Prabbsukhan Gill seemed to be a tad off his usual game. His handling seemed suspect even though he appeared confident inside the box. He guessed the right way when trying to save Sunil Chhetri's penalty, but was beaten for pace.

Mandar Rao Dessai - 6/10

Left-back Mandar Rao Dessai seemed to make a lot of runs down the flanks but was not able to convert them into lobs or crosses. His defending seemed to be on the backburner too. But no one can fault him for putting his heart out there.

Jose Pardo - 6.5/10

Jose Pardo's positioning has always won him plaudits, but it was his passing and communication that often let him down today. He will hope to be tighter when in possession.

Lalchungnunda - 6/10

Centre-back Lalchungnunda, back from national duty, was on point with his man-marking but could have been a bit more proactive inside the box, preventing Bengaluru's attackers from running wildly.

Nishu Kumar - 6.5/10

Nishu Kumar seemed to be confident on the ball in his usual right-back position, but East Bengal will expect a lot more from the loanee when it comes to delivering crosses and lobbed balls.

Nandha Kumar Sekar - 7.5/10

Winger Nandha Kumar Sekar was the player through which a lot of the Torchbearers' attacking moves went through. His shooting skills seemed plentiful as well. He played a key role for East Bengal moving forward in possession.

Borja Herrera - 6/10

The former Hyderabad midfielder, who was subbed off for Souvik Chakrabarti, will be keen on putting in a better shift in East Bengal's next game. He seemed a tad ordinary while on defensive duties.

Saul Crespo - 8/10

The fulcrum of the East Bengal side, Saul Crespo has added a touch of class to the club after his arrival from Odisha FC earlier this season. His passing and distribution were top-notch today.

Harmanjot Singh Khabra - 7/10

Harmanjot Singh Khabra found himself in a lot of attacking positions today but could not quite convert them. Playing in midfield, he often found himself with a lot of passing to do, where he did not disappoint.

Naorem Mahesh Singh - 8/10

Mahesh Singh seemed to be quick and zippy on the wings and was responsible for the sole goal that the Torchbearers scored. His passing and crossing seemed lovely as well. He was by far the best East Bengal player today.

Cleiton Silva - 6.5/10

Unfortunately, East Bengal forward Cleiton Silva could not repeat the heroics he displayed against Hyderabad FC on Saturday. He was marked tightly by the Bengaluru defenders.

SUBSTITUTES:

Javier Siverio - 6/10

Former Hyderabad striker Javier Siverio did not seem very confident in open spaces and was often left hunting for them given the solidity of the Bengaluru defence.

Souvik Chakrabarti - 6/10

Central midfielder Souvik Chakrabarti, who replaced Herrera, tried to create momentum with his passing, but his inability to work with the tired legs of others often came to his disadvantage.

PV Vishnu - NA

Young PV Vishnu had far too little time to make an impact on this game.