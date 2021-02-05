Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Who will win today's match?

Bengaluru FC will face Chennaiyin FC in the Southern Derby at the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday. The match will be held at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

Bengaluru FC Preview

Bengaluru FC are in the midst of a mediocre season. The cracks, which started to appear last season, have widened as the Blues sit sixth on the table. From 15 matches, Sunil Chhetri & Co. have collected only 18 points.

If it were any other team, it wouldn't have been astonishing. But for a club that won 6 trophies in their first 6 seasons, ISL 2020-21 has been unexpectedly forgettable.

"It's always a tough game against Chennaiyin. We will not take them lightly and will do our best to get all three points."



Coach Carles Cuadrat faced the axe in the middle of the ISL. Naushad Moosa took over the proceedings but wasn't able to change much initially. Bengaluru FC were winless for eight consecutive matches. This dubious streak finally ended in their last match.

Cleiton Silva's strike and Debjit Majumder's unfortunate own goal proved to be the difference between Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal. With this win, Bengaluru FC will take a sigh of relief and regroup as they look to continue fighting for the top-four.

Chennaiyin FC Preview

Chennaiyin FC are currently eighth on the ISL table. From 15 matches, the Marina Machans have collected just 16 points. While injuries are a big reason for this disappointing run, they have nobody to blame except themselves.

Chennaiyin FC's Eli Sabia heading the ball (Courtesy-ISL)

Csaba Laszlo finds himself in an unusual situation. The on-field performances of Chennaiyin FC might not give a clear indication of his managerial capabilities. Lallianzuala Chhangte and Jakub Sylvestr have been guilty of squandering plenty of chances. Perhaps if these chances were converted, Chennaiyin FC's ISL season would have been a lot better.

Captain Rafael Crivellaro is being missed dearly. Chennaiyin FC run the risk of being pushed out of the race for top-four if they don't get wins at this stage.

Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Prediction

These two sides played in the ISL 4 final, where Chennaiyin FC lifted the trophy. Since then, there has been a rivalry between the two teams. With the winner getting a lead in the playoffs race, both teams will give their all in this clash.

Anirudh Thapa is doubtful for this match (Courtesy-ISL)

Bengaluru FC will miss a lot of key players in this match. Dimas Delgado returned home for personal reasons and now Juanan has been ruled out of this ISL. Rahul Bheke will be suspended from this match. Leon Augustine, who scored his maiden ISL goal a couple of matches back, has been sidelined for a few weeks too.

Midfielder Anirudh Thapa is doubtful for Chennaiyin FC. His absence will hurt the Marina Machans, should he fail to take the field.

With Bengaluru FC missing so many players, Chennaiyin FC look poised to get a win.

Prediction: Bengaluru FC 1-2 Chennaiyin FC