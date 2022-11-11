Bengaluru FC will square off against East Bengal FC in the third game of Matchday 6 of the Hero Indian Super League 2022-23 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, November 11.

It hasn't been a great start to the season for either side. Bengaluru FC are winless in their last three matches, losing two matches and drawing one. Their most recent defeat was a 1-0 against Odisha FC. They have had problems in front of goal and have scored only two goals this season. Given the attacking talent they possess, that's a stat they'll be desperate to improve.

Meanwhile, East Bengal have one win from five matches and enter this match after a home defeat to Chennaiyin FC. While they created some chances, they were certainly the second-best side and need to up their game, especially ahead of such a tough away fixture.

Squads to Choose from

Bengaluru FC

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Amrit Gope, and Sharon P.

Defenders: Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Prabir Das, Parag Satish Srivas, Aleksandar Jovanovic-II, Hira Mondal, Namgyal Bhutia, Muirang Wungyanyg, and Biswa Darjee.

Midfielders: Bruno Silva Almeida, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Jayesh Rane, Francisco Javi-Hernandez, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Leon Augustine, Faisal Ali, Rohit Kumar, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, and Huidrom Thoi-Singh.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Roy Krishna, Udanta Singh, Prince Ibara, Sivasakthi Narayanan, and Harmanpreet Singh.

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar, and Pawan Kumar.

Defenders: Charalambos Kyriakou, Ivan Garrido Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Sarthak Golui, Mohamad Rakip, Pritam Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Lalchungnunga, Tuhin Das, and Nabi Khan.

Midfielders: Alexandre Lima, Souvik Chakrabarti, Aniket Jadhav, Jordan O'Doherty, Mobashir Rahman, VP Suhair, Wahengbam Angousana-Luwang, and Amarjit Singh.

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Semboi Haokip, Eliandro dos Santos, Sumeet Passi, Naorem Mahesh Singh, and Himanshu Jangra.

Predicted Playing XIs

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Prabir Das, Alan Costa, Sandesh Jhingan, Naorem Roshan Singh, Bruno Ramires, Suresh Singh, Javier Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri, Leon Augustine, and Roy Krishna.

East Bengal

Kamaljit Singh, Charalambos Kyriakou, Ivan Gonzalez, Lalchungnunga, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Jordan O'Doherty, Amarjit Kiyam, Semboi Haokip, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva, and Suhair VP.

Match Details

Match: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC

Date: November 11, 2022

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

I'm backing Bengaluru FC to break their goal drought and find the back of the net in this match. They're placed eighth in the points table and while it's still early days in the competition, they can't afford another defeat. Back Bengaluru for a home win in this match, although East Bengal won't give in that easily.

Roy Krishna, Cleiton Silva, Alan Costa, Naorem Roshan Singh, Bruno Almeida, and Jordan O'Doherty are the players common to both suggestions. While I'd have liked to select a wider range of players, the changes expected in both teams make it difficult to do that.

Roy Krishna, Cleiton Silva, Jordan O'Doherty, and Alan Costa are among the best captaincy options for this match.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Charalambos Kyriakou, Alan Costa, Naorem Roshan Singh, Bruno Silva Almeida, Leon Augustine, Jordan O'Doherty, Suhair VP, Sunil Chhetri, and Roy Krishna.

Captain: Roy Krishna. Vice-Captain: Alan Costa.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Kamaljit Singh, Alan Costa, Lalchungnunga, Sandesh Jhingan, Naorem Roshan Singh, Bruno Silva Almeida, Javier Hernandez, Jordan O'Doherty, Suhair VP, Cleiton Silva, and Roy Krishna.

Captain: Cleiton Silva. Vice-Captain: Roy Krishna.

