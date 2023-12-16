Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ISL 2023 match – December 16, 2023

Two sides embracing difficulties - Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC - will lock horns in a vital Indian Super League (ISL) clash at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Led by Sunil Chhetri, Bengaluru FC are having a forgettable season, having won just one game in 10 encounters. With four draws and five losses, the Blues are ninth in the standings with seven points.

A crushing 0-4 loss to Mumbai City FC meant the end of Simon Grayson's time at Bengaluru FC. They will play their next game under new head coach Gerard Zaragoza, who was part of the club's coaching staff when they won the ISL title in 2018-19.

Bengaluru FC's only win of the season came against East Bengal FC. The Blues' form dipped significantly after the international break and they would be hoping to get their campaign back on track against an under-fire Jamshedpur FC team.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC also have one win in nine games. They are currently 10th in the standings with just six points.

Under head coach Scott Cooper, the Red Miners would look to move up the standings. Daniel Chima Chukwu, Rei Tachikawa, and Jeremy Monzorro are a few players to keep a keen eye on.

On that note, let's take a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's BEN vs JFC match.

Francisco Javi Hernandez (BEN) - 9 Credits

Spanish attacking midfielder Francisco Javi Hernandez has been part of Bengaluru FC's starting XI in nine out of 10 games, finding the back of the net on two occasions. The 34-year-old has created 11 chances with four shots on target at an 80 percent passing accuracy.

The Spaniard was the key figure for Bengaluru FC, contributing with 11 goals when the side reached the ISL final last year against ATK Mohun Bagan. We can anticipate Hernandez to bring out his best game in this encounter.

Daniel Chima Chukwu (JFC) - 8 Credits

Daniel Chima Chukwu has made a name for himself as one of the most dangerous strikers going around in the ISL with his goal-scoring prowess. The Nigerian scored two goals from eight games this season, with nine shots on target.

Chima is the team's leading goalscorer, with his most recent goal coming against Chennaiyin FC in the 90th minute, helping his side salvage a draw.

Sunil Chhetri (BEN) - 9 Credits

Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri has found the back of the net three times along with providing two assists in eight games this season. With 10 shots on target, Chhetri would be keen to add to his tally.

His last goal came against NorthEast United FC on November 26, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw. The 39-year-old would be aiming to get back to his best under new head coach Gerard Zaragoza.