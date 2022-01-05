Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Bengaluru FC held East Bengal SC to a gritty 1-1 draw in Match 49 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Bambolim Stadium on Tuesday. A first-half goal by Semboi Haokip was canceled out by an own goal by Saurav Das, as winless SC East Bengal remained anchored at the bottom of the table.

Renedy Singh's SC East Bengal kicked-off the game with nine Indian players and only two foreigners.

Semboi Haokip scored a glancing header to give SCEB the lead.

The Blues were cautious and looked quite on and off in the first half, failing to get past East Bengal's compact defensive set-up. SCEB did not offer Bengaluru's wingbacks Ashique Kuruniyan and Udanta Singh the time and space to attack on the flanks.

Haokip then drew the first blood for the Red & Gold Brigade. He greeted Wahengbam Luwang's superb free-kick delivery, with marker Cleiton Silva reacting a little late. He gave SC East Bengal a well-deserved lead in the 27th minute with a wonderful glancing header.

In the 40th minute, the Kolkata-based outfit had a chance to add another goal. But Daniel Chukwu failed to connect with an inch-perfect cross from Lalrinliana Hnamte.

Later, Bengaluru FC's Prince Ibara ghosted close in the box, but his attempted back flick fell short.

Sourav Das' own goal gives Bengaluru FC the equaliser against SC East Bengal

Marco Pezzaiuoli's men came out of halftime with considerably more vigor. They made several forays into the area but were fouled on multiple occasions by SC East Bengal's back four. Adil Khan stood tall and single-handedly repelled Bengaluru's attack.

Sunil Chhetri was brought on, yet the Blues were unable to deal with the SC East Bengal back four. Bengaluru's men were clearly identified. SCEB defended tenaciously, producing one of their best defensive performances of the season.

Minutes later, Bengaluru's Roshan Naorem curled a cross in from the right byline near the post. SCEB's Sourav Das jumped high to clear, but he headed the ball straight to his own post. Goalkeeper Arindam Bhattarcharya, on the other hand, dived to his left but was unable to save it.

Bengaluru FC had a great chance to score in the 86th minute, but East Bengal's custodian Arindam saved Prince Ibara's effort. As the game approached its last minutes, the Red & Gold Brigade managed kill time and took home a point.

The Blues retaliated in attack, but the SC East Bengal defense was exceptional in dealing with all of the attacks hurled at them. SC East Bengal are now on a 13-game winless streak and have yet to win a game after grabbing the lead after nine games this season.

Edited by Aditya Singh