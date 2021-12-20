"Bengaluru FC could have won each and every game they played this season" - Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle feels Bengaluru FC have been unlucky on multiple occasions and could've won all their games in the current campaign. The two teams will lock horns at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Goa tonight.

The Blues have struggled in the Indian Super League (ISL) this season with just one win in their first seven games. But speaking at a pre-match press conference, the Jamshedpur boss was not short of compliments for Bengaluru FC and their coach Marco Pezzaiuoli.

Owen Coyle said:

"People often judge on the final results, but if you actually look at the individual performance of Bengaluru FC, they could have won each and every game they played. They've been in control of games, but they have had luck going against them and have had bad decisions given that were unfair to them. So I'm under no illusions about the difficulty of this game against Bengaluru FC. They have a wonderful coach along with a very good set of players, forming a very good team."

Following their 4-0 thumping of Odisha FC last Tuesday, Jamshedpur FC have galloped into third spot in the ISL points table. They have been widely lauded for their displays and having a good blend of youngsters and experienced campaigners in their squad.

Reserving special praise for two young Indian talents, Komal Thatal and Boris Singh Thangjam, in the Jamshedpur FC setup, Owen Coyle said:

"I have been delighted with Komal Thatal as I have been with young Boris [Singh Thangjam]. Both are fantastic young players and that’s why we brought them into this club. These lads were lacking game time at ATK Mohun Bagan. I was very aggressive in their signing and bringing them to Jamshedpur FC. They're young, they have potential and they're only getting better with time. Komal has been very real in showing his consistency on the field. But we have to admit that every time that Boris enters the field, even he performs outstandingly."

Everybody can see why we signed Greg Stewart: Owen Coyle

Greg Stewart starred for Jamshedpur FC with a hat-trick in their 4-0 win over Odisha FC last week. The Scotsman flaunted his ability on the ball and the movement off it, with Owen Coyle lauding the former Rangers forward's performance, saying:

"Greg Stewart is a wonderful player. That's why I brought him to Jamshedpur football club and I told everybody in the pre-season about the qualities he has. It's nice when that's vindicated and everybody can see why we brought him here. There are some fantastic players in the league and there’s no doubt Greg's certainly among one of the best."

Meanwhile, Owen Coyle also provided injury updates ahead of Jamshedpur FC's clash with Bengaluru FC. Although Alex Lima and Jitendra Singh had to be substituted against Odisha FC after receiving knocks, Coyle said he'd give everybody time until the last minute and then decide on his playing XI. However, Mobashir Rahman is still out despite being back in training.

Edited by Samya Majumdar