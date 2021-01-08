BFC vs SCEB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - January 9th, 2020

Matchday 11 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) will provide an exciting clash as Bengaluru FC take on SC East Bengal. The weekend encounter will take place at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Saturday.
Bengaluru FC are presently in the fifth spot in the ISL standings with 12 points after nine matches. The Blues have lost three matches in a row and will aim for a better showing during the weekend under interim head coach Naushad Moosa.
SC East Bengal are five spots below the Blues in ninth position in the ISL points table. The Red and Golds have won once and lost and drawn four matches each in the competition.
Both sides are going through an unstable patch in their respective ISL campaigns. SC East Bengal will have a slight edge going into the clash as they are on a four-game unbeaten run in the ISL.
Squads to choose from:
Bengaluru FC
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte, Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar, Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip
SC East Bengal
Sankar Roy, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad
Predicted playing XIs:
Bengaluru FC
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Juanan, Pratik Chaudhari, Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Khabra, Erik Paartulu, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Dimas Delgado, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri (C)
SC East Bengal
Debjit Majumder (GK), Raju Gaikwad, Danny Fox (C), Scott Neville, Bikash Jairu, Milan Singh, Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare
Match details
Match: Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal
Date: January 9, at 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Fatorda Stadium, Margao, Goa
BFC vs SCEB Dream11 Fantasy suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Scott Neville, Juanan, Harmanjot Khabra, Matti Steinmann, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Cleiton Silva, Kristian Opseth, Sunil Chhetri, Bright Enobakhare
Captain - Jacques Maghoma, Vice-Captain - Cleiton Silva
Captain - Bright Enobakhare, Vice-Captain - Sunil Chhetri