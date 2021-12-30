Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - December 30th, 2021

Chennaiyin FC will take on Bengaluru FC in Match 45 of the Indian Super League ISL 2021-22 on Thursday, 30 December at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

Chennaiyin FC had a poor outing last time out in their clash against Kerala Blasters FC where they suffered a 3-0 defeat. The loss placed the club in sixth position in the ISL 2021-22 points table with 11 points. They will now go up against a struggling Bengaluru side and hope to grab a victory.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC have had a disastrous run so far this season. The Sunil Chhetri-led side are withering in 10th position in the points table, having collected just six points in eight games.

They started their season with a win but have struggled since then and failed to come out on top in their last seven encounters. Bengaluru FC managed to play out a goalless draw in their previous match against Jamshedpur FC but have to be better upfront to make a strong comeback.

Squads to choose from

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Balaji Ganesan, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Melroy Assisi, Subhadip Majhi, Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Suhail Pasha, Vladimir Koman, Lukasz Gikiewicz.

Bengaluru FC

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Sharon Padattil, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ajith Kumar, Parag Shrivas, Alan Costa, Sarthak Golui, Yrondu Musavu-King, Suresh Wangjam, Ajay Chhetri, Ashique Kuruniyan, Namgyal Bhutia, Naorem Roshan Singh, Biswa Darjee, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Akashdeep Singh, Rohit Kumar, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Bruno Ramires, Iman Basafa, Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Prince Ibara, Harmanpreet Singh, Bidyashagar Singh

Predicted Playing XIs

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Anirudh Thapa, Ariel Borysiuk, Mirlan Murzaev, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Germanpreet Singh, Vladimir Koman.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Sandhu, Ajith Kamaraj, Alan Costa, Parag Shrivas, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Silva, Danish Farooq, Udanta Singh, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva.

Match Details

Match: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021-22.

Date and Time: Thursday, 30th December, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa.

Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Alan Costa, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa, Vladimir Koman, Suresh Wangjam, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Prince Ibara, Cleiton Silva.

Captain: Anirudh Thapa | Vice-captain: Cleiton Silva.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Gurpreet Sandhu, Slavko Damjanovic, Parag Shrivas, Ajith Kamaraj, Ariel Borysiuk, Germanpreet Singh, Bruno Silva, Danish Farooq, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali.

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Udanta Singh | Vice-captain: Sunil Chhetri.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra