Durand Cup 2022: Mohammedan SC vs Jamshedpur FC - 3 player battles to watch out for

Last year's beaten finalists Mohammedan SC will look to make it two wins in two when they face Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC in the 2022 Durand Cup on Sunday, August 21. The Group A fixture will take place at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata at 6:00 PM IST.

Mohammedan SC emerged 3-1 victors over FC Goa in their hard-fought opening fixture, thus avenging their 2021 final defeat. Things weren't going according to the Black Panthers' plan as the youthful Goan side led 1-0 at the break.

However, Andrey Chernyshov's men responded in fantastic fashion in the second half with three goals.

ISL Shield winners Jamshedpur FC had a close contest of their own on Thursday as they went down 1-2 to a senior Bengaluru FC side. Many did not give the young Jamshedpur team a chance before the match, but they fought well and remained in the game until the last minute.

19-year-old Rishi Rajput was on the scoresheet, turning in Phijam Vikash's delivery in what was a brilliant set-piece move. Jamshedpur coach Carlos Santamarina will want to see a similar spirited performance from his young guns when they meet local giants Mohammedan SC.

Let's check out three player battles that could prove key in determining how this match pans out.

#3 Nuriddin Davronov (MDS) vs Hijam Lenin Singh (JFC)

Mohammedan signed central midfielder Nuriddin Davronov as a replacement for Nikola Stojanović, who had a stellar season in the I-League. The Tajik international couldn't fully stamp his authority on his debut against FC Goa but he should keep getting better as he settles down to life in India.

Davronov's closest counterpart at Jamshedpur FC would be Hijam Lenin Singh. The 19-year-old was one of his team's best players against Bengaluru FC. He was calm and composed on the ball under pressure and impressed with his passing.

Against Mohammedan, Hijam's task will be to keep the box-to-box Davronov in check and cut out the supply line for Marcus Joseph that goes through him.

#2 Abhishek Ambekar (MDS) vs Vinil Poojary (JFC)

Former I-League champion Abhishek Ambekar was splendid on his debut for Mohammedan. The experienced left-back bombed up and down the flank, delivering sublime crosses while also being defensively solid.

Ambekar has always been formidable in one-on-one situations, and against Jamshedpur, he's likely to duel with pacy winger Vinil Poojary. After spending the last four seasons in the I-League with Churchill Brothers, Poojary has made the jump to the ISL with the Red Miners.

Ambekar loves foraying into the final third on every chance he gets, but he might want to be careful not to leave space behind and allow Poojary to capitalize.

#1 Marcus Joseph (MDS) vs Mohit Singh Dhami (JFC)

Marcus Joseph, the Durand Cup top-scorer in 2019 and 2021, opened his account in this year's competition by tapping in Mohammedan's third goal against FC Goa. The Trinidad and Tobago striker is at the peak of his career in India. He won the I-League Golden Boot last season with 15 goals and was also named the Hero of the Season.

That's the challenge goalkeeper Mohit Singh Dhami is up against. But the 17-year-old showed on his senior debut against Bengaluru FC that big names don't faze him. Dhami conceded two goals due to no fault of his own and also pulled off some good saves to keep his side in the game.

No matter the result, the youngster will gather invaluable experience from playing against the stalwarts of Indian football here in the Durand Cup.

