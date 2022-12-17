East Bengal 0-3 Mumbai City FC: Islanders player ratings as Des Buckingham's side win five on the trot

Mumbai City FC extended their winning run with a comprehensive 3-0 victory against East Bengal at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Friday, November 16. A brace from Apuia and a long ranger from Greg Stewart secured the win for Des Buckingham's side.

The visitors made a quick start to the game. Lallianzuala Chhangte nutmegged Ivan Gonzalez and picked out Greg Stewart inside the penalty box. The Scot's shot with his weaker foot went under the legs of Kamaljit Singh before Ankit Mukherjee cleared the ball off the goal line.

Mumbai City had yet another chance to open the account in the 10th minute, but Mehtab’s unconvincing shot went over the crossbar following a delicious cross from Ahmed Jahouh.

However, the deadlock was eventually broken in the 26th minute when Apuia made an intelligent run into the penalty box. The midfielder touched the ball into the back of the net to beat Kamaljit Singh after an exquisite through ball from Stewart that split the East Bengal defense.

Soon after that, Mourtada Fall made a late run into the penalty box and nearly doubled the lead through Jahouh's corner. But the captain was unable to hit the target from point blank range.

It did not take long for the visitors to double the lead in the second half. Greg Stewart's shot from outside the box beat Kamaljit Singh at full stretch in the 50th minute. The East Bengal goalkeeper failed to get a strong hand and would have been disappointed with his effort.

Apuia calmly scored his second of the game in the 59th minute and Mumbai City stretched their lead to 3-0.

Mourtada Fall's crucial block in the second half helped Mumbai City secure the clean sheet. Eliandro found himself with an ample amount of space to get the shot on target, but couldn't get it past the defender. Tuhin Das' shot from outside the penalty box crashed the far post during the dying stages of the game.

The visitors had an excellent opportunity to extend their lead moments before injury time through the penalty spot, but Gurkirat Singh skied it high above the crossbar.

With the victory, Mumbai City FC moved ahead of Hyderabad FC to the top of the ISL table, while East Bengal remain at the eighth position.

Here are the player ratings for the Islanders after an emphatic win:

Mumbai City FC player ratings

Phurba Lachenpa - 7/10: Lachenpa was not tested throughout the game by the East Bengal forwards as they registered zero shots on target.

Rahul Bheke - 7.5/10: Yet another solid outing from the reliable Rahul Bheke. The right-back did not allow space for the East Bengal forwards to attack. He was also equally effective at the other end as his linkup play with Chhangte was top-notch.

Mourtada Fall - 8/10: Mourtada Fall's crucial block against Eliandro is one of the major reasons why Mumbai walked away with a clean sheet. The centre-back was solid and did not allow the opponents to cause trouble.

Mehtab Singh - 8/10: Mehtab Singh dealt well with the likes of Mahesh Singh, Semboi, and Cleiton Silva. The centre-back kept a cool head and dictated the play from the back with his long balls and intricate passes.

Mandar Rao Desai - 7/10: Mandar was not required on the attacking flank at all, as Bipin Singh and Apuia caused the damage. He defended well to keep the clean sheet.

Ahmed Jahouh - 9/10: Not only were his defensive attributes coming into play, but his creativity created havoc for the home side. He was unlucky to miss out on a couple of assists after Fall and Mehtab failed to utilize his crosses.

Apuia - 10/10: Apuia, who was given the license to move into attacking positions, caused damage to the hosts by bagging a couple of goals. The East Bengal defenders were unable to deal with his late runs into the penalty box.

Greg Stewart - 9.5/10: Greg Stewart kicked off the party for Mumbai City in Kolkata. The Scottish international's vision to pick out Apuia for the opening goal was a decisive moment. The in-form midfielder also rounded off his display with a well-worked goal in the second half.

Lallianzuala Chhangte - 8/10: Lallianzuala Chhangte might not have bagged an assist or a goal, but initiated plenty of chances from the right wing. He began the attack for the third goal, which Apuia rounded off with a neat finish.

Bipin Singh - 6.5/10: Bipin Singh was not the focal point of Mumbai City's attacks. The left winger was not involved in any of the three goals. Ankit's tireless running closed Bipin down on numerous occasions.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz - 7/10: Pereyra Diaz bagged an assist by setting up Apuia for the third goal. Although he was not involved in other attacking moments, his relentless runs made life tougher for the opponents.

Substitutes:

Alberto Noguera - 7.5/10: Noguera's cameo off the bench nearly helped Mumbai City FC add a couple of goals, but the chances weren't converted.

Vikram Pratap Singh - 7.5/10: He won the penalty after coming off the bench.

Vinit Rai - 7/10: Vinit Rai helped his side recycle the ball in the middle of the pitch.

Gurkirat Singh - 5/10: Although Gurkirat was lively after coming off the bench, he missed a penalty in the 89th minute.

Rowlin Borges - N/A: He came on during the latter stages of the game.

Poll : 0 votes