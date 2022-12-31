East Bengal FC vs Bengaluru FC: Player ratings for the Blues | ISL 2022-23

East Bengal FC defeated Bengaluru FC 2-1 in their eleventh game of the ISL 2022-23 season in Kolkata on 30th December. It was Bengaluru FC's 12th game of the season.

East Bengal FC and Bengaluru FC have had similar starts to the season, and both the former I-League sides have struggled this year compared to expectations.

East Bengal came into the game placed ninth in the points table, having lost their previous game 3-0 to Mumbai City FC.

Bengaluru FC began the game in eighth place in the points table and also lost their previous game 3-0 to league leaders Hyderabad FC.

The match started with the hosts creating better chances while the visitors remained solid in defense. The Blues from Bangalore created a few opportunities but were unable to convert them in the early stages.

Cleiton Silva and Alex Lima squandered a few good chances during the first 30 minutes. Roy Krishna saw his effort in the 26th minute saved by East Bengal FC goalkeeper Suvam Sen.

East Bengal FC were awarded a penalty in the 38th minute when Roshan handled the ball inside the box. Cleiton Silva made no mistake in converting from the penalty spot and gave the hosts the lead.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0.

Bengaluru FC started the second half with more intent and created the better chances. The Blues were rewarded in the 55th minute when Roy Krishna's cutback was slotted into the net by Javier Hernandez.

Bengaluru pushed hard for the winner, but East Bengal were resolute in defense and kept the Blues at bay. Adding a late twist to the tale, Cleiton Silva scored a world-class free-kick in the 92nd minute to secure the victory for East Bengal.

With the win, the Red and Gold Brigade moved to eighth in the points table, ahead of Bengaluru.

Here's a look at the player ratings for the away side from the game.

Bengaluru FC player ratings

Javier scored the equalizer for BFC (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (6): Gurpreet didn't have much to do as East Bengal only managed three shots on target in the match. There wasn't much he could have done about either of the goals that Bengaluru FC conceded.

Parag Shrivas (5): Parag had a few issues dealing with East Bengal's attacks. He made some silly errors too.

Alan Costa (6): Alan Costa made some crucial interceptions in defense. He did well to keep Cleiton Silva away from a good chance in the second half.

Sandesh Jhingan (5.5): Jhingan was beaten by East Bengal's attackers on a couple of occasions in the first half. The centre-back needs to raise his performances as he has had a poor season so far.

Namgyal Bhutia (5.5): Bhutia had a tough time dealing with Naorem Mahesh in the first half. He recovered well in the second half and kept Mahesh at bay for the rest of the encounter.

Suresh Wangjam (5.5): Suresh had a busy game as he kept chasing and closing down East Bengal's midfielders and attackers. He was booked in the first half.

Javier Hernandez (6.5): Hernandez tried hard to break open the East Bengal defense. Javi Hernandez scored the equalizer for Bengaluru FC in the 55th minute after a brilliant late run into the box.

Pablo Perez (5.5): Pablo Perez was booked in the first half for a clumsy challenge on Alex Lima.

Roshan Naorem (5): Roshan was industrious in the first half and tried to help his side in attack. It was his handball that awarded East Bengal the penalty.

Roy Krishna (6.5): Roy Krishna saw a couple of attempts saved in the first half. He provided the assist for Javier Hernandez's goal.

Chhetri had another poor game (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Sunil Chhetri (5): Chhetri had another quiet game, and apart from a few one-twos, there was nothing much that the Indian national team skipper could do.

Substitutes

Danish Farooq (4.5): Danish Farooq came on in the 81st minute. He got himself booked in the 92nd minute for a poor tackle on Jordan Doherty. It was from the resulting free kick that East Bengal scored the winner.

Siva Narayanan (5): Narayanan replaced Chhetri in the 82nd minute and he had a golden opportunity to score in the 90th minute, but his shot was brilliantly saved by Suvam Sen.

Rohit Kumar (5.5): Kumar replaced Pablo Perez in the 70th minute. He had a positive impact on the game and helped Bengaluru FC win a lot of second balls in midfield.

Udanta Singh (5): Udanta replaced Roshan in the 70th minute, and he tried his best to create chances for his team. He played two key passes in the game and almost set up Narayanan for a late winner.

Poll : 0 votes