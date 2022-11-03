East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - November 4th, 2022

Match number 22 of the Indian Super League will see East Bengal take on Chennaiyin FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday, November 4.

Home side East Bengal currently find themselves ninth in the league table after playing four games, registering one win and three losses. The team lost their first two games before defeating NorthEast United to pick up their first win of the season. However, they couldn't keep the winning run going, losing to arch rivals ATK Mohun Bagan.

On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC began their season on a high, coming from behind to pick up all three points against ATK Mohun Bagan. The team then played out a draw against Bengaluru FC before going down to FC Goa.

Both teams will be under immense pressure to win, with 1/4th of the season getting to a close.

Squads to choose from

East Bengal

Goalkeepers: Kamaljit Singh, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar

Defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, Charis Kyriakou, Ankit Mukherjee, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Lalchungnunga, Mohammed Rakip, Sarthak Golui, Nabi Khan, Pritam Singh, Tuhin Das

Midfielders: Alex Lima, Jordan O'Doherty, Amarjit Singh, Mobashir Rahman, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Wahengbam Luwang

Forwards: Cleiton Silva, Eliandro, Aniket Jadhav, VP Suhair, Semboi Haokip, Sumeet Passi, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Himanshu Jangra

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Samik Mitra, Devansh Dabas, Lovepreet Singh

Defenders: Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Sajid Dhot, Narayan Das, Ajith Kumar, Aakash Sangwan, Gurmukh Singh, Monotosh Chakladar, Aqib Nawab

Midfielders: Nasser El Khyati, Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Sajal Bag, Sourav Das, Jiteshwor Singh, Mohammed Rafique

Forwards: Petar Sliskovic, Kwane Karikari, Rahim Ali, Vincy Barreto, Alexander Romario Jesuraj, Ninthoingamba Meetei, Jobby Justin, Jockson Dhas, Suhail Pasha, Mohammed Liyaakath, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni

East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Predicted Playing XIs

East Bengal: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Sarthak Golui, Lalchungnunga, Ivan Gonzalez, Jerry Lalrinzuala, VP Suhair, Jordan O’Doherty, Charalambos Kyriakou, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Cleiton Silva, Semboi Haokip

Chennaiyin FC: Debjit Majumder (GK), Ajith Kumar, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Fallou Diagne, Narayan Das, Julius Duker, Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Prasanth K, Ninthoi Meetei, Petar Sliskovic

Match Details

Match: East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Match 22.

Date and time: Friday, November 4, 2022; 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

East Bengal FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Kamaljit Singh, Fallou Diagne, Charalambos Kyriakou, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Alex Lima, K Prasanth, Jordan O'Doherty, Julius Duker, Cleiton Silva, VP Suhair, Petar Sliskovic

Captain: Julius Duker | Vice-captain: Cleiton Silva

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Debjit Majumder, Ajith Kumar, Narayan Das, Sarthak Gouli, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Anirudh Thapa, Yumkhaibam Singh, Naorem Mahesh Singh, El Khayati, Rahim Ali, Semboi Haokip

Captain: Naorem Mahesh Singh | Vice-captain: El Khayati.

