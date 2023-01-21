East Bengal FC vs Hyderabad FC: 3 things we learned | ISL 2022-23

East Bengal lost to Hyderabad FC 0-2 in their 14th game of the ISL 2022-23 season in Kolkata on Friday, January 20. It was Hyderabad FC's 15th game of the season.

Both sides have had contrasting paths this season, with Hyderabad FC fighting for the top spot and in a race for the League Shield. East Bengal FC, on the other hand, have been dwelling in the bottom half of the table.

East Bengal came into the game placed 9th in the points table, having lost their previous game 2-1 against Jamshedpur FC.

Hyderabad FC came into the game placed second in the points table, having drawn their previous game 1-1 against Chennaiyin FC.

It was a must-win game for different reasons for both sides. The Nizams needed the win to stay in the race for the league shield and reduce the margin between themselves and Mumbai City FC.

The Red and Gold Brigade needed the win to keep alive their chances of making it to the top six and qualifying for the playoffs.

The match started with a bang for Hyderabad FC as they created multiple chances in the first few minutes. The Nizams took the lead in the ninth-minute courtesy of a Javier Siverio header from a Borja Herrera cross.

Hyderabad FC missed a couple of chances after taking the early lead. Stephen Constantine's side started finding their feet after the 20th-minute mark. But didn't do enough to trouble Gurmeet.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of the visitors.

East Bengal started the second half on a better note and missed a glorious chance in the 49th minute. Cleiton Silva found himself in a good position and should have scored, or at least should have tested the keeper.

Gurmeet made a brilliant save in the 68th minute with his trailing leg to deny East Bengal the equalizer through Cleiton Silva.

VP Suhair missed a great chance in the 77th minute from a Naorem Mahesh Singh cross. Aaren De Silva scored in the 93rd minute to double the lead for the Nizams and secure the victory for Manolo Marquez's side.

With the victory, Hyderabad FC reduced the gap between themselves and Mumbai City FC to just four points.

On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from Friday's game.

#3 East Bengal FC played like headless chickens in the first half, improved in the second half



East Bengal FC started the game disastrously. They conceded in the ninth minute and looked like a side that would concede even more.

They were being completely overrun by Hyderabad FC and failed to string together any consecutive passes. The Red and Gold Brigade's defense was being cut open at will by Hyderabad's forwards. Had it not been for some good saves by Kamaljit and some poor finishing by Nizam's forwards, the scoreline could have been way worse for the home team.

East Bengal, though, gave a much better account of themselves in the second half. They came close to scoring on a couple of occasions, but Gurmeet made some fantastic saves to deny the Red and Gold Brigade an equalizer.

Stephen Constantine will hope his side can continue that second-half form in future games.

#2 Hyderabad FC's resilience helps them win again



Hyderabad FC have been one of the most consistent sides in the ISL over the past few years. There have been times when the Nizams haven't been at their best in attack, but their resilience and consistency often helps them produce results from difficult situations.

The Nizams are suffering from injury issues with players like Joao Victor, Halicharan Narzary and Chinglensana Singh missing from the starting lineup, yet they have been able to grind out results.

The Nizams had a great start to the game, getting a lead in the 9th minute, and dominating possession for the first 20 minutes. As the game progressed, East Bengal started finding their feet, and in the second half, put Hyderabad FC under pressure.

The Red and Gold Brigade created some good chances in the second half and came close to scoring on multiple occasions. Hyderabad FC's resilience and their belief in their system helped them overcome that period and score another late goal to secure the victory.

Manolo Marquez will be proud of the way his side played and the way they held their nerves in tough situations.

#1 Stephen Constantine should take ownership of East Bengal's poor results



East Bengal FC have had well-documented issues off the pitch. They started their team-building process late, but managed to assemble a decent squad.

While no one expected East Bengal to win the league shield, people expect the century-old club to put in a good performance and stay in the race for a top-six berth.

East Bengal's performances this season have been poor. The side lacks cohesion; they are often out of shape and their overall style of play has been underwhelming.

The team's passing has been poor throughout the season, and despite some brilliant individual performances from the likes of Naorem Mahesh Singh and Cleiton Silva, they haven't managed to secure the desired results.

Stephen Constantine needs to take ownership of his side's results if the Red and Gold Brigade are to get back to winning ways.

